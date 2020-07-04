It isn’t fair. It’s bad enough that experts have superior bridge judgment and technique, they also seem to get lucky more often than we do. Today’s lucky expert, sitting South, is ACBL Hall of Fame member David Berkowitz, of Boca Raton, Florida.
Berkowitz played low from dummy on the opening heart lead. The rule of 11 would have told East to play his eight, but that takes more courage than East could muster. Berkowitz ruffed the ace of hearts and had to decide how to play the black suits. This was a team game, so overtricks didn’t matter — just safety. Berkowitz decided to lay down the ace of spades.
Should the king of spades be onside, with East, it would still be there later, and his goal was to assure no more than one spade loser, if possible. Lucky Berkowitz saw the king fall under his ace as West leaned farther back in his chair.
Assured now of only one spade loser, Berkowitz turned his attention to clubs and gave that suit the same treatment. He led a club to dummy’s ace, no doubt disappointed not to drop that king also. Berkowitz crossed back to his hand and led another club. He mis-guessed by playing dummy’s queen, but he had his contract, losing one spade and two clubs.
At the other table, the contract failed when declarer led a spade to the queen and then later a club to the queen. No luck in either suit. He probably wasn’t an expert!
