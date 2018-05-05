Love, war and cricket at Colombo’s Galle Face Green

On Colombo’s Galle Face Green, there is no mediator between sea and soul. Every evening, the mixed-up people of this mixed-up land come to this great democratic space — each one to laugh or to love or to wheel or to deal or to cry or to contemplate but all to watch the quiet spectacle of yet another Colombo sunset. Here is a Sri Lanka for Sri Lankans.

On the grassy expanse, women in floral printed shirts keep an eye on kite-chasing children. Peanut sellers hawk their ware in singsong Sinhala. Young lovers brush fingertips, finally satiating the day’s anticipation. It must be a wonderful thing: the first shared smile of lovers at 5 p.m. on Galle Face Green. When youth is spent, this will be the sort of thing remembered.

Everything takes the colour of the sun. On the food carts lining the promenade, even the mounds of issovade — a fried prawn snack — glint atomic tangerine. We stop at one of the stalls for a packaged Milo, the malted chocolate drink that was the taste of my Bombay childhood. In 2009 — the year I turned 18 — Milo was taken off the shelves in India. Just below, children and dogs are prancing around a sliver of sand, challenging the incoming foam to wet their feet.

At the northern end, Chinese infrastructure is swallowing the sea. Yellow earthmovers steadily carve out floating sand bars. Giant cranes move glacially across the sky. At the southern end, a reminder of an older, though not necessarily fairer or freer world: the venerable Galle Face Green Hotel of 1864.

Colonial dream

The outside is all red roof and pastel wall. The inside is thin-stemmed ceiling fans and burnished brown balustrades. All of it is a colonial dream. None of it appears misplaced — as much a part of the island aesthetic as the ancient viharas and dagobas.

The sea breeze has connived with a favourable exchange rate to put us in a particularly light mood. We are away from home, but this country is just the right amount of familiar, the right amount of easy. Anything seems possible, but all we ask for is 100 ml each of the arrack called Mendis 18 Year and a bottle of Elephant House Ginger Beer. We face the sea, sharing the lawn with European tourists escaping a harsh winter. On April 5, 1942, Easter Sunday, aircraft of the Imperial Japanese Navy flew in formation over Colombo, targeting British warships and harbour installations. Among the Japanese planes shot down, one fell on the Green, a few hundred metres right of where we are sitting.

On November 16, 1992, as part of a different war, an LTTE suicide bomber rode an explosive-laden motorbike into the staff car of Admiral Clancy Fernando, then commander of the Sri Lankan Navy. This happened on Galle Face Road, adjoining the Green, a few hundred metres behind where we are sitting.

Sweet old drink

The arrack is dark caramel in the bottle and amber in the glass. It is an old, old drink, made by distilling the sap of unopened flowers of the coconut palm, a true child of the tropics. It carries a hint of the bitter toast of whiskey. It evokes the sweet, sweaty ribaldry of rum. Ultimately, it is wholly Sri Lankan.

A group of young men and women in corporate formals are at the table next to us. They have the air of early-career business consultants. It is Friday evening, and they look ready to shed the skin of the working week. I catch snatches of chat about clients and strategy in Sinhala-accented English. It carries itself on a cadence I am very fond of. Syllables stretch , separating gracefully from successive ones. A young man in glasses says, “Aney, that client is always fair, no?” This is not the crisp, business-like “fair” of the Queen’s tongue. It is the “fey-ahr” of Sri Lanka, question and statement and an invitation to conversation all rolled into one. Everyone should speak English with a Sinhala lilt.

An archaic law prohibits the women of Sri Lanka from purchasing alcohol from a liquor store. At the entrance to the duty free section at Bandaranaike International Airport, women in saris draped in the Kandyan style say “Ayubowan” and request visitors to take a look at the varied liquid delights.

On the way home, I must remember to ask for the special edition Silver Label Arrack I have read about but not seen anywhere.

There are other things I have read about but not seen. The unmarked white vans that supposedly pick up journalists who write pieces that annoy the people in power. The indentation in the rock on Adam’s Peak, variously claimed to be a footprint of the Buddha, Shiva, Adam, Saint Thomas. The landmines and unexploded ordnances that continue to pose a threat in certain northern and eastern districts.

Then, there are also the things I initially thought mythical but can now confirm to be true. A tidal rock-pool, home to friendly crabs, in a secret corner of a beach further down the town of Tangalla. A school of a thousand spinner dolphins putting on a show in the deep sea off the windy coast in Kalpitiya. A lakeside hotel blending into the rock cliffs and jungles of Kandalama.

The bottle of ginger beer is already perspiring on our table. I pour some into the glass and add two cubes of ice. The sun is gone, but air and water preserve its memory in diffusion and reflection. I take a sip and taste my idea of Sri Lanka: history, violence, the writings of Shehan Karunatilaka and Michael Ondaatje, prawn curry, cricket, this evening at Galle Face Green.

The sun is gone, but my insides are wet and glowing.

