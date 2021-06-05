Louie’s bad timing

Both vulnerable, North deals

Another Saturday night duplicate at the club and Hard Luck Louie had to decide how to play four spades on this deal. Louie had a slow loser in both diamonds and clubs, so he had to hold his trump losers to one. The best chance for that was to lead the suit from dummy, so Louie won the opening diamond lead with dummy’s king and led a trump. East won with his ace perforce and led the queen of diamonds. West ruffed Louie’s ace and exited with his last spade.

Things looked bleak, but Louie had one more chance. He won the trump in hand, then cashed the ace and king of hearts and ruffed a heart. Louie cashed the ace and king of clubs in dummy. He was hoping to exit with dummy’s last club and throw West in so that West would have to yield a ruff-sluff. West was on the ball, however, and he played his queen of clubs under the king. East was then able to win the third club and cash a diamond for down one. Bad luck!

Lucky Larry had the same problem a few rounds later. East was known to have at least five diamonds, so West’s lead had to be a singleton unless it was from precisely four-three doubleton. Taking precautions, Larry won the diamond lead in his hand and crossed to dummy with the king of hearts. A low spade lost to the ace, but when East continued with the queen of diamonds, West could not ruff one of Larry’s honours. Four spades, bid and made!