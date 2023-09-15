ADVERTISEMENT

Look through rare images of Madras from The Hindu’s Archives

September 15, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

A peek at some rare photographs from The Hindu’s archival exhibit longlist

Gowri S
Gowri S

Only passenger and duty staff were allowed inside the airport building complex and were frisked at a special barricade by the security police in August 1984. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Through the last month, Chennai stood witness to some of the city’s seminal moments, albeit frozen in time. The Hindu’s archival exhibit dove into the newspaper’s wealth of photographs and mapped the nation’s evolution through milestones. It had a takeaway for everyone to reminisce about.

The viewers, including many school students, got a peek into the collection at the Kasturi Buildings, the Art Deco headquarters of The Hindu on Anna Salai. A total of 72 physical photographs that captured the city through its monuments, emotions and historical milestones, and a digital exhibit with 400 images (shortlisted from 14 lakh images by the archive team), took over its walls. Selected photographs were also on display at Ripon Building, and the metro stations in Central, Guindy, Vadapalani, Thirumangalam, Koyambedu, Airport, Wimco Nagar, and at Kathipara Urban Square.

Today, MetroPlus lends you a sneak view into some archival images that did not make it to the exhibit: this includes, an early view of the Madras Airport to the Corporation Stadium in 1967, all part of the expansive archives of The Hindu.

A view of the Corporation Stadium (Nehru Stadium) in Madras on December 27, 1967. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who arrived in Madras on December 7, 1957, is seen with (from left) the Mayor, Tara Cherian, Lourdhammal Simon, Minister, and the Sheriff Mary Clubwala Jadhav, at the airport. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Women employees at work at the English Electric Company in Pallavaram - December 28, 1982. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

