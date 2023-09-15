Look through rare images of Madras from The Hindu’s Archives

September 15, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

Through the last month, Chennai stood witness to some of the city’s seminal moments, albeit frozen in time. The Hindu’s archival exhibit dove into the newspaper’s wealth of photographs and mapped the nation’s evolution through milestones. It had a takeaway for everyone to reminisce about.

The viewers, including many school students, got a peek into the collection at the Kasturi Buildings, the Art Deco headquarters of The Hindu on Anna Salai. A total of 72 physical photographs that captured the city through its monuments, emotions and historical milestones, and a digital exhibit with 400 images (shortlisted from 14 lakh images by the archive team), took over its walls. Selected photographs were also on display at Ripon Building, and the metro stations in Central, Guindy, Vadapalani, Thirumangalam, Koyambedu, Airport, Wimco Nagar, and at Kathipara Urban Square.

Today, MetroPlus lends you a sneak view into some archival images that did not make it to the exhibit: this includes, an early view of the Madras Airport to the Corporation Stadium in 1967, all part of the expansive archives of The Hindu.

