COVID-19: A little act of kindness can #sparkthejoy

It could be a video of someone offering a banana or a packet of biscuits to someone in need. It could be a video of sacrificing one’s footwear to soothe the scalds on the soles of a stranger’s feet. Or could be a bottle of water being offered to a man in the heat. All in 30 seconds. A quick act of kindness to spark a chain reaction of kindness and help the world deal with the lockdown due to COVID-19 in a better way.

Firework, a short format 30 second decentralised video platform that began in India in 2019, has launched #sparkthejoy, a social impact campaign that encourages people to do an act of good. Spark the joy (#sparkthejoy) campaign has been designed to address issues of mental health related to Covid-19, an outreach program designed to encourage acts of kindness, spread the message of love and doing good that will spark positivity among people. “While extended lockdowns are essential to flatten the Covid-19 curve, most of us are not used to such social distancing and therefore don’t understand how to react. All of this is alien to our lifestyle and that creates stress and anxiety. Covid 19 has caused unprecedented casualties across the world triggering immense fear and stress, particularly among families of members who are at the frontline, fighting the war. The disruption that the pandemic has caused is likely to have an adverse affect on mental health among various sections of the society, including children. The platform has a well curated Covid-19 lineup that users can watch,” said Sunil Nair, CEO, Firework India. It will also have fitness challenges and milestones that can be taken up through the period.

The #sparkthejoy global campaign will be used across India, Latin America, North America and Japan, uniting the Firework user’s community across the web and apps that carry the Firework content. Firework works with various publishers, brands, creators who will partner in this campaign to help create awareness around the nuances related to mental health with Covid-19 pandemic through 30 second videos. The content created for Covid19 awareness and through #sparkthejoy is available to anyone who wishes to use it on their web properties at no cost.

In addition, the campaign will feature celebrities, social commentators, corporate heads, who will all share their thoughts and encourage Firework users across the world. With Firework’s open web capability, one need not visit the Firework platform to watch these videos. In the interest of people across the world, they will be available in all partner websites and platforms.

Sunil Nair adds, “The global firework team have, built this campaign to spread the message of #sparkthejoy that is very essential to community living-help one another and to show that one act of kindness. Firework hopes to make a small difference and bring that much-needed feeling of joy in the time of this pandemic. We hope to extend the activation long after we overcome the current crisis. We believe that paying forward kindness is always needed by everyone in this world.”

The ecosystem of brands, publishers and content partners drives infinite storytelling capabilities. According to a spokesperson , “The platform is powered by a three- step moderation system that includes artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and human intervention that filters out any content that may not be suitable for the audience. This moderation also makes Firework, a completely brand-safe platform. It is available on the IOS Store, Google App Store and various other partner platforms.”