Let’s talk masculinity

A recent conference by Goethe-Institut Chennai highlights why peeling back the layers of masculinity is key to conversations on gender equality

What do we mean when we say ‘masculinities’? If you grew up in India or certain parts of South Asia, the answers would be predictable: moustaches, automobiles, money, influence. But while external, society-approved markers are powerful in terms of what they convey (and codify in both law and convention), sometimes even small gestures of solidarity within groups of men can tell us important things about how patriarchy works.

Although I am not an academic by profession, the reason I like reading academic books on this topic — the connections between notions of masculinity and political power in India (the works of Francesca Orsini and Joseph Alter, for example, are good reads in this context) — is that one gains insights about relatively lesser-known and barely-commented-upon dynamics of masculinity.

During the M3 (Man, Male, Masculinities) International Conference organised by Goethe-Institut Chennai last week, Romit Chowdhury, a lecturer of sociology at Erasmus University, Rotterdam, narrated a series of fascinating ‘good Samaritan’ anecdotes from Kolkata. In one, an autorickshaw driver stops in the middle of the road and collects a standalone shoe because, earlier in the day, a colleague had informed him that he had dropped his while driving. The drivers rally around because they feel the pinch of having to buy new shoes in this economy; the ‘provider’ aspect of their patriarchal conditioning kicks in, manifesting in a gesture of solidarity. As Chowdhury said, “One of the major burdens preventing women’s full participation in urban life is precisely these seemingly innocent rituals of cooperation between men.” Or as comedian Aditi Mittal said during her performance at M3, “Women are not women’s worst enemies, as is often said. It’s just that a man is a man’s best friend!”

Clockwise from left: Aditi Mittal, Tillotama Shome, and Meena Kandasamy

Unravelling the commonplace

The conference was full of illustrative conversations like this, which focussed on the changing nature of masculinities. Writer Meena Kandasamy, for example, spoke about the way caste intersects with expressions of masculinity. Instances of young Dalit men facing physical violence for growing a flamboyant moustache or wearing a wristwatch or buying a new motorbike are commonplace in India. Actor Tillotama Shome spoke passionately about onscreen depictions of masculinity. Other panel discussions covered realms as disparate as law, journalism, and the video gaming industry.

What are the other areas where expressions of masculinity intersect with structures of power? In a country like India, there’s no shortage of evidence: Cabinet ministers have, in the past, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supposed manliness by using the phrase chhappan inch ki chhaati (56-inch chest in Hindi). Bollywood actors like Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan have wildly popular dialogues and scenes about ‘mardaangi’ (masculinity). Advertising quite openly targets either men or women, depending upon the product, in blatantly regressive language. These are all symptoms of the way in which masculinity and power are intertwined in India.

Katharina Görgen, Director of Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Chennai

Patriarchy impacts everyone

“The idea for this conference came from my predecessor Helmut Schippert [who retired last year]. We wanted men to be a part of the conversation around gender equality, to ask them what they felt about masculinity,” Katharina Görgen, Director of Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Chennai, tells me over the telephone. While she says that the conversation around men being allies is at “different stages in different countries”, what is common is “the reality that patriarchy hurts not just women but men, too. If you’re a young man growing up in a deeply patriarchal society, a lot of people will look at you and assume the worst and that can’t be nice.”

She also points out that while the law tends to be many years behind the level of public discourse (“change is tough!”), it is up to writers, academics and journalists to keep these conversations going, to keep pushing for reform at every level of society.

There’s no doubt that the ‘default’ notions of masculinity and masculine behaviours are changing in India, but this change is happening at a glacial pace. In fact, in several key areas like the gendered wage gap, we appear to be back-sliding. In light of this, it’s all the more important that Indian men keep educating themselves about the ways in which gender-based discrimination is holding women back; events like the M3 conference can and do help in that context.