Let’s mansplain it to you

“Let’s celebrate International Women’s Day by cutting a cake,” the Boss arranged his face into a magnanimous smile for the video he’d got an intern to shoot. Hopefully, it would pacify all those fire-spouting feminists of #GenderIssues and #MeToo. “Women are very special. What would we do without women?”

“You would not have been born,” thought the HR Head, “Which would be worth celebrating!” But decades of having been told what she should not say, made her, well – not say it.

The Boss continued. “See my wife; she rises at 5 every morning to make my breakfast and pack my lunch. This is Woman, for you! Loving, giving, sacrificing. I told her: you must keep me healthy, or who will look after you? How fortunate we are to have women who kill themselves to keep us alive and kicking.” Kicking, coincidentally, was what the women in office were itching to do.

“Our women are so special that today they deserve…” the Boss paused dramatically. The women imagined being gifted the day off, a massage voucher, a bonus, a holiday… “A big Thank You!” the Boss clapped his hands. The women dutifully clapped too, while imagining his intestines in a twist. After all, only women were special enough to do laundry.

“Happy Women’s Day!” the men chorused, quickly sending messages under the table, to their wives on Facebook about how special they were (the sales manager circulated a suitable GIF).

“But what you really need,” said the young intern, who was young enough to think she really was special, before it was mansplained to her, “is a Man’s Day. Because men are special too.”

“Haha. You’re missing the point. Today is Women’s Day,” her mentor hurriedly cut in.

“Yes, just sit down and let me explain it to you,” the Boss said, returning to his interrupted speech, “Women: they nurture us, feed us, soothe us, give birth to our children…”

“Challenge your jobs,” said the intern.

Her mentor, while making a note never to hire from that women’s college again, apologised profusely on her behalf. “She doesn’t understand. What she actually means to say is...” He then proceeded to say exactly the opposite.

“I understand perfectly!” the intern clarified. “Women can not only make breakfasts, we can also make a point.”

The Boss beamed at her (the camera was still on!). “You’re certainly not needed in morning meetings. But, as an Equal Opportunity Employer, we do recognise your willingness to contribute. Excellent, excellent! Perhaps you could decorate the cake for all you special women today? Make it pink!”

