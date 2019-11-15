Let’s call it a shovel

In the outpouring of writings after the Ayodhya judgment, some lines here and there left an indelible mark. In one piece, the writer spoke of childhood vacations spent in Ayodhya walking through streets that “brimmed with pilgrims of almost every faith”.

Another piece described a young student consoling an older man with the words, “Can you imagine what would have happened if the verdict had gone in our favour? There would have been riots.”

Every second writer quoted the Urdu couplet, tumhara shahar, tum hi qatil, tum hi mudai, tum hi munsif, humein yaqeen hai hamara qasoor niklega (It is your city, you are the killer, the petitioner and you the judge. I am certain you will find that it is all my fault.)

If the overwhelming mood is one of sorrow and resignation rather than violence, it leaves one with little doubt about who is capable of unleashing terror in India today. If one feels weary and battered, it is because every ideal we were brought up to hold dear has been so easily thrown out and with such exultation.

Yet, flawed as the judgment is, we cling to it for succour because we imagine that it offers a shred of hope that the hatred and bloodshed of decades will now finally end. That, for our sorely misled Hindu brethren, this might finally function as some sort of symbolic ‘redress’ for every slight and affront they have been cunningly incited into magnifying.

Sadly, there are signs that this hope too might die at birth. Already, there is loose talk by Sanghis that invokes Mathura and Kashi. And one is left wondering how one can ever slake a thirst that rises from eternal victimhood.

That is the real pity. That we have been made to imagine that nothing short of complete retribution will ever make us whole again. Whereas the religion on whose basis these demands are made teaches us that the universe itself is pure matter — whole, immutable, indestructible. You cannot take away from it nor add to it. This is why over centuries of invasions, Hinduism has remained untouched and unaffected.

This all-encompassing, eternally forgiving religion has always known how to hold everything inside its loose and generous folds. Converting this beautiful, liberal faith into a marketplace of vulgar demands based on petty ideas of revenge and comeuppance has been the unique achievement of Hindutva politics. Last week, we saw the process reach its apogee.

My anguish doesn’t stem from disbelief in the existence of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. I am certain many mosques, churches, and even mills and factories are built upon the ruins of temples. My question is, how far back will we go before we’re satisfied we have reached tabula rasa? How many cities to rename, how many Parliament buildings to raze, how many histories to rewrite before we call it a day?

Because if tomorrow some Martians were to present the Gonds and Bhils with magic powers, or with 300 seats, they too would be ‘justified’ in throwing us out, Vedic temples and all. They, and the rocks and trees they worship, are after all the subcontinent’s original inhabitants.

And then, there are the temples built on destroyed Buddhist monasteries. And what if Dalits decide they want reparation for the centuries of degradation? Which temples will we let them destroy? But wait, we’ve told the Dalits very clearly to stop harping about historical wrongs. They can’t keep blaming upper caste people for crimes committed by their forefathers. Yet, your Muslim neighbour must keep paying for the crimes of Babur and Nader Shah. Meanwhile, notice how circumspect we are about avenging other slaughters — Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 or the Indigo riots of 1859, to name just two.

In other words, we are able and willing to push the idea of ‘justice’ and ‘rewriting history’ only so far as expedience allows. It wasn’t justice but prudence that dictated the Ayodhya verdict. And tomorrow, prudence could prevent sentencing the mob that demolished the mosque in 1992.

For now, we have the judgment and everyone says we must move on. But a nation can truly move on only when it allows history to rest. And that’s unlikely, because if there’s one tool Sanghis are good at wielding, it is the shovel. As I write this, the ASI is rolling its sleeves to dig up Delhi’s Purana Qila to find Indraprastha.

