Less than healthy news: With resources in several hospitals now directed towards COVID-19 control, regular patients find themselves dangerously adrift

Just before the lockdown was announced, Manikandan*, an autorikshaw driver in Coimbatore, bought train tickets to travel to Chennai with his daughter. After Pooja’s Class XII exams were over, he was to take her to the Voluntary Health Services for free blood transfusions, just as he had done twice a month for years: Pooja has thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder that causes the body to make less haemoglobin than normal.

But now with the lockdown, the family has had to settle for transfusions at a private hospital in Coimbatore, taking their relatives along as blood donors. They have already spent ₹5,000 on transfusions, a sum they can ill afford, especially as Manikandan’s income has all but dried up since the lockdown began.

And even if they had managed to go to Chennai, Pooja would have likely faced another problem: a shortage of blood. “We always see a dip in blood donations in April and May because of the summer vacations; but this year, the blood scarcity began even earlier due to the lockdown,” says Revathi Raj, paediatric hemato-oncologist and honorary president of the Thalassemia Welfare Association.

With no public transport, and apprehensions about being booked for violating the lockdown, fewer blood donors are coming in, says Dr. Raj. Tamil Nadu’s health department has now written to Superintendents of Police and District Collectors asking them to facilitate the unrestricted transport of blood vans and donors, and ensure that blood donation camps are held. In some places,

such as at Bengaluru’s government Victoria Hospital, most of the hospital has been converted into a centre to treat COVID-19 patients. With resources in several hospitals now directed towards COVID-19 control, and the lockdown curtailing movement, a huge section of people in need of regular medical care and monitoring — people with chronic and non-communicable diseases, such as thalassemia, who need blood transfusions; people with kidney failure who need dialysis; cancer patients who need chemotherapy or radiation, and even pregnant women — find themselves dangerously adrift.

Full up

In Mumbai, until a fortnight ago, Irfan’s anxiety rose with every sip of water he took. The 26-year-old software engineer has been on dialysis for five years — for an atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome, a rare genetic disease that leads to kidney failure — and has not missed a single treatment to flush out the toxins from his body.

But on April 20, the hospital in South Mumbai that he visited regularly, shut down after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. Skipping one or two dialysis sessions can be manageable for some patients, but for Irfan it can rapidly become life-threatening. His disease causes clots in his arteries and has already damaged his heart, and a missed dialysis cycle can put him at a greater risk of organ damage. “I called more than 15 centres. Most of them said they were full and had patients coming from other centres. Others said I should check back after I get a COVID-19 negative report.” “In the meantime, I had no choice but to drastically reduce my fluid intake. I only had water with medicines, I stopped tea, fruits and rice,” he says.

Mumbai has nearly 10,000 patients on dialysis and there are an estimated 300 dialysis centres in the city. Some are shut

temporarily due to COVID-19 encounters, some have a severe staff shortage due to the lockdown. Last week, Irfan finally got dialysis after missing two sessions and getting increasingly breathless. His dialysis centre opened after Mumbai’s civic body warned strict action against centres that delayed restarting their services.

Access to any healthcare centre is tedious in Delhi, which now has over 90 containment zones. And Basanti Kumari, 32, who is all set to deliver her fourth child, is worried. She works as a domestic help and has been going for her health check-ups to one of Delhi most crowded government medical institutes — Safdarjung Hospital. The multi-specialty hospital has a footfall of over 1,000 people on average each day and is also a COVID-19 designated hospital. What concerns her now is that the hospital’s obstetrics, gynaecology and intensive care units have been shut after a suspected COVID-19 case was detected here.

Turned away

“Doctors have told me I am a high-risk patient with my high blood sugar and high blood pressure,” says Basanti. “Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital don’t want me admitted before time because of the possibility of cross infection; but I often wonder, will I be able to get to the hospital in time for delivery?”

Two private hospitals in Chennai have turned away Sushila, 85, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. “She sometimes has side effects such as fever. Her hospital had assured us that there would be no problems treating her. But two weeks ago, when she developed breathlessness and we took her there, they found she had a fever and refused to treat her,” says Sushila’s granddaughter. Another hospital said the ICU was full and there were no doctors, but after much pleading, they finally provided Sushila with an ambulance that had oxygen support, and she was taken to a government medical college hospital 20 km away, where she was kept for three days, tested for COVID-19, and discharged after she tested negative.

Meanwhile, after reports of blood shortages across the country, the Union Health Ministry has initiated some steps. The Secretary General of Indian Red Cross Society, R.K. Jain, says they have been asked to send mobile blood collection vans to the homes of regular blood donors to facilitate donations. “This is to ensure that we have an adequate supply for people who need regular blood transfusion such as thalassemia patients, people with sickle cell anaemia, and haemophilia.” But for many many others who are chronically ill with a multitude of ailments, the road ahead is a long and risky one.

*Some names changed to protect identity.

Inputs from Zubeda Hamid, Jyoti Shelar, Bindu Shajan Perappadan and Tanu Kulkarni.