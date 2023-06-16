HamberMenu
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on left-handed people
The left-handed are precious; they take places which are inconvenient for the rest: Victor Hugo

June 16, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto explored fields and caves in his childhood; each Zelda game embodies this sense of exploration.
1 / 10 | Born this day in 1942, this English singer-songwriter founded one of the most influential musical groups of all time. He once played to the largest paid audience in recorded history when in 1989, he played a solo concert to a crowd of 3,50,000-plus in Brazil. Who is this left-handed bassist who has an incredible 22 #1 songs in his career?
Answer : Paul McCartney
