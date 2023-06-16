A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on left-handed people
1 / 10 |
Born this day in 1942, this English singer-songwriter founded one of the most influential musical groups of all time. He once played to the largest paid audience in recorded history when in 1989, he played a solo concert to a crowd of 3,50,000-plus in Brazil. Who is this left-handed bassist who has an incredible 22 #1 songs in his career?
2 / 10 |
This person was the first future king to be born in a hospital as his mother went against a long tradition. In his seven years of service for the Royal Air Force, he flew 156 search-and-rescue missions as a helicopter pilot. Who is this person, who will eventually be only the third royal after Queen Victoria and King George VI to be a leftie lefty?
3 / 10 |
This person is often referred to as ‘Hollywood’s ultimate introvert’ as he is well known for shunning the glitzy world of showbiz in favour of private and casual life. He is regularly spotted on public transport and engaging with young fans in shops. Who is this gentleman whose first name means ‘cool breeze over the mountains’ in Hawaiian but known as ‘Neo’ to certain fans?
4 / 10 |
This person has spent more than 280 hours in space and has flown 66 combat missions in F-86 jets. He got his name as his sister Fay as a child mis-pronounced ‘brother’ as ‘buzzer’. Who is this leftie lefty, who in 1969 became only the second human being to set foot on a place other than Earth?
5 / 10 |
This lady’s TV show debuted in 1986 and had an enormous impact around the world. Growing up as a daughter of a maid from Mississippi, she became one of the most influential women in the world. She has been nominated for an Oscar twice and she is the CEO of Harpo Inc. Who is this lady known for philanthropy?
6 / 10 |
This person is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. He has four Most Valuable Player Awards, four Finals MVP Awards, two Olympic gold medals and has been named an All-Star 19 times. He is the first player in NBA history to accumulate $1 billion in earnings as an active player. Who is this extraordinary lefty athlete?
7 / 10 |
This lefty gentleman almost became a professional soccer player but we know him from a totally different field for his ‘no-holds-barred’ persona. At the age of 27, he started his career as master chef. When he became head chef of the Aubergine Restaurant, in just three years they earned a two-star Michelin rating. Who is this iconic chef?
8 / 10 |
These two people over a period of thirty 30 years went from cautious allies to bitter rivals to something almost approaching friends. Both built their companies at pretty much the same time, and at the height of their power had control over more than $400 billion USD in technology. Both lefties, who were these two tech giants?
9 / 10 |
It is very rare to see a left-handed character in an animated universe. The creator of this character Shigeru Miyamoto is ambidextrous himself, but likes to create characters who are lefties. This boy, known for his green look, is the protagonist of the The Legend of Zelda series. He is always shown holding the sword in his left hand. Which character is this, known as the ‘Hero of Time’?
Answer : Link from The Legend of Zelda
10 / 10 |
This person’s name means ‘One who is Blessed’ in Swahili and is the first person in his position to be born in the last state of the United States of America. His left-handed signature was responsible for landmark legislations such as the Affordable Care Act and the Consumer Protection Act. Who is this person known as ‘Renegade’ by the secret service and in which state was he born?
