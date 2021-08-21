Larry’s entry problem

21 August 2021 16:56 IST

Hard Luck Louie was South, in the club’s Saturday night duplicate. Louie’s three no trump bid would not be everyone’s choice, but he certainly had the unbid suit stopped.

Louie won the opening diamond lead with his nine and led a club to dummy’s queen, East took his king and returned a diamond to Louie’s ace. Louie had nine tricks – two spades, five diamonds, and two clubs – but he did not have the entries to take them. He was in his hand for the last time and had to cash his diamonds. What should he discard from dummy? Hoping clubs split 3-3, Louie discarded two hearts and a club. A club to the ace was followed by the jack, giving Louie the bad news.

Louie exited with a club to East. He would still make his contract unless the opponents were able to take three heart tricks. Three heart tricks later, Louie conceded down one. “Will my luck ever change?” asked Louie.

Lucky Larry declared the same contract with the same opening lead. He took a completely different line of play. He crossed to dummy’s ace of spades at trick two and then led dummy’s queen of clubs! East took his king, but Larry had nine tricks and enough entries to take them all. Nicely played!