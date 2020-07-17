Doll mein kuch kaala hai

I have been sleeping in the guest bedroom. My ouster coincides with the day I received my long-awaited Kangana Ranaut Doll. I’m proud, nay, ecstatic to say that I was a recipient of this priceless piece from the very first consignment of Kangana Dolls issued. A few years from now, this first edition, dressed in resplendent Manikarnika finery, will be worth twice as much as Sage Durvasa’s Aadhaar that I won after a nasty online bidding war.

My wife, not the most patriotic of women, told me that if I wanted the Kangana Doll on my bedside table, I’d have to move to the guest bedroom. Now it would be just me, Kangana and dreams of a New India.

That night, I fell into a deep, velvety slumber staring hypnotised at my Kangana Doll. Subsequently, things took a somewhat ominous turn.

On Night Two, as I dreamt of riding pillion on Kangana’s wooden steed and slaying British invaders with the knife I use to chop chow chow and carrots, I heard an unmistakeable voice in the dead of the night.

‘Hey, nepotist, wake up, nepotist,’ the voice in the dark said.

It was my Kangana Doll, glowing a phosphorescent saffron from my bedside table.

‘My queen,’ I said, even as I peed a little in my sheep-print pyjamas. ‘Is it you?’

‘Who do you think it is, idiot?’ said the Doll. ‘Tapsee Pannu?’

‘No! Which fool would mistake one for the other, your... er... Patriotic Curly Highness,’ I said, trying to clench my sphincter.

‘Why are you such a ghatiya nepotist, then?’ said the Doll.

‘Me? A nepotist, Kanganaji?’ I quavered. ‘How?’

‘Who is that senior citizen you make scrambled eggs for every morning?’ she said. ‘The one who makes a face when he eats it.’

‘That... er... is my father, Your Illustrious Queenliness,’ I said.

‘Isn’t that nepotism?’ she said. ‘Feeding your own father when there are so many more deserving fathers in need of scrambled eggs – even if horribly made?’

‘I guess so, Your Imperial Manikarness,’ I said.

‘Okay, here’s what you do now,’ said little Kangana. ‘Write an open letter in your column about the urgent need to put a Rangoli Doll in the market. It’s getting kind of lonely.’

‘Er... isn’t that nepotism, Your August Excellency?’ I mumbled.

A tiny arrow embedded itself in my forehead.

‘Do you work for the Roshans?’ screeched miniature Kangy. ‘Do you? Or are you a closet Mughal?’

‘Sorry, sorry, Your Royal Manali-ness,’ I said, trying to pull out the arrow. ‘May I do it tomorrow?’

‘Tomorrow? Do it now, tukde-tukde fellow,’ she screeched. ‘Tomorrow I have another task for you.’

The third night, with the prospect of going back to my own bedroom remote, I put the Kangana Doll in a cupboard and locked her up.

In the middle of the night, I heard a thunderous crash.

Miniature Kangana had broken out of the cupboard. She was attired in martial arts gear and twirling a tiny but lethal nunchaku.

‘You thought you’d keep me in?’ she said, cackling.

‘What a lovely outfit, My Empress,’ I said, trying to buy myself time.

‘Oh, you didn’t know?’ she said. ‘Rangoli is directing my next film. It’s about a feisty Anglo-Indian woman from Calcutta who beats the living noodles out of present-day Chinese invaders.’

‘What’s it called, Your Grandiose Lordliness?’ I said.

‘36th Chamber of Chowringhee Lane. Now get off the bed and let’s get the residual nepotism out of you.’

Does anyone know if there is an on-off switch on this doll?

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.