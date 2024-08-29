The nation is reeling — and rightly so — in the wake of the horrific rape and murder of a female doctor trainee at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, now known as the Abhaya case. The crime took place on August 9, just a week before India’s 78th Independence Day — to achieve which, many women had fought heroically. It occurred 10 days before the festival of Raksha Bandhan, when brothers vow to protect their sisters, and a few weeks before Navaratri/Durga Puja, among the country’s most important religious festivals worshipping the divine feminine.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident, which has sparked massive protests and candlelight vigils across India and even abroad, would be terrible and shameful anywhere in the world, but it is particularly painful in a country where there is a centuries-old tradition of immortalising the power of women. Our epics, histories and religious texts provide ample proof of this. This is the country where Draupadi took men — including her husbands, elders and even the king — severely to task for not preventing her shameful disrobing in open court. The land where Sita refused to undergo an unfair ‘Agni Pariksha’ (trial by fire) in Ayodhya to prove her chastity; where Rani Laxmi Bai, Matangini Hazra and Kasturba died resisting the British — on the battlefield, in freedom marches, and in jail. Where even now in thousands of homes and temples, the Devi Mahatmya (also known as Chandi or Saptashati) is chanted every day. And where even the curmudgeonly Manu, author of the infamous Manusmriti, asserts: “Where women are honoured, there the gods are pleased.”

But can the gods be pleased with the condition of India today, where, since the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi, reported rape numbers have increased despite stricter laws? In 2012, according to Statista, reported rape cases were less than 25,000. In 2022, a decade later, the number exceeded 31,000. If to this we add other crimes committed against women, such as trafficking, acid throwing and murder, the annual numbers swell to almost 450,000 (National Crime Records Bureau). And only the gods know how many cases remain unreported.

ADVERTISEMENT

New lessons

While we wait for more news from the ongoing investigation, appropriate punishment for the criminals, and tougher legislation, including laws on workplace safety, is there something we can do?

Yes. Not ‘can’ but ‘must’. Because though laws and their enforcement are crucial, they are clearly not enough. We must focus on appropriately educating our women — and more so, our men.

For decades, we’ve trained our girls and young women supremely well — but in all the wrong ways. Haven’t we taught them to wear the “right” clothes, avoid “dangerous” places, and be quiet, in case they say something that might spark anger or violence? Haven’t we told them to get home before dark, avoid mixed company, and if travelling in a cab, be sure to call a relative (preferably male) and stay on the phone with him until they reach home?

ADVERTISEMENT

But now we need to teach them different things: to fight for their dreams, to stand up for themselves, report misconduct, reject victim-shaming, reclaim the night.

Even more importantly, we must educate boys and men to be respectful of all women — not just their mothers and sisters. To speak out when they hear degrading sexist jokes. To understand what consent means and how important it is. To protest when they observe sexual harassment. To be brave enough to help a woman if they see that she is in danger. To feel the weight of the burden that women have been bearing for centuries and join hands with them to cast it off. To understand that women have the same dreams as men — and the same right to success. And to know that this success will make our country stronger.

Then, I believe, the gods will be truly pleased as they look upon India.

The writer is the author of 22 books, including ‘The Palace of Illusions’, ‘The Forest of Enchantments’, and ‘Independence’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.