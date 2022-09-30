Legacy of disrepair: Kirti Mandir

In 1945, Jan Hendrik Hofmeyr, the finance and education minister of South Africa, visited Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace in Porbandar. He was appalled at the neglected state of the house where Gandhi was born. Hofmeyr sincerely believed that the building, if developed into a memorial like the Phoenix Ashram in Durban, could inspire future generations.
ADVERTISEMENT
Concerned, Hofmeyr turned to Raj Ratna Nanji Kalidas Mehta, the city’s famous industrialist and philanthropist, conveying that “the nation had failed to understand the greatness of the Mahatma” and that any other country would have spent millions to build a permanent memorial.
Pained by this thought, and resolute, Mehta took up the project. But the road ahead was not easy. He visited Gandhi in Sevagram, where previously he and his wife Santokba had spent many days in prayer and listening to the Mahatma’s teachings. Although lamenting the squalor of his home, Gandhi dismissed the matter citing his inability to do anything as the house was owned by several family members.
It takes a village
Mehta persisted and took the matter to His Highness the Maharana of Porbandar and to other prominent citizens of Porbandar. Money was raised and an amount of ₹75,000 was paid as compensation to nearly 29 members of Gandhi’s family.
ADVERTISEMENT
Finally in 1947, as India awoke to freedom, the foundation stone was laid by Gopaldas Ambaidas Desai, a prince who had given up his principality and become a freedom fighter, and was then the president of the Saurashtra Congress.
Mehta extended his generosity further and bought the land adjoining Gandhi’s home and a grand memorial opened in 1950 as an entire complex. With a beautiful new building by the architect Mistri Purshottambhai — that incorporated elements of vernacular Hindu and Jain-Gujarati architecture and Buddhist elements — a vast marble courtyard, a library and a museum, Kirti Mandir became famous across the world. In 1965, Mahatma Gandhi’s wife Kasturba’s home, a two-minute walk away, was also made a protected monument and accessible from the complex.
Today, in the quiet town of Porbandar, in coastal Gujarat, Kirti Mandir is still the town’s main centre of tourist attraction. But neglect is all around. Managed by the Archaeological Survey of India, the eponymous blue ASI board — stating “the house where the Mahatma Gandhiji was born” — is all that remains of the lofty ideals of the founding members and the town’s citizens.
Gandhi’s home has remained closed for over a year, ostensibly for repairs. In both Bapu and Ba’s homes, the precious wall decorations are deteriorating because of mould and lack of upkeep. The homes need desperate professional help and an overall structural conservation re-haul. The museum is a relic of the past, both in need of renewal and attention to artefacts.
Somehow, Hofmeyr’s words come back to haunt. Perhaps we have forgotten yet again the greatness of the Mahatma.
The writer is an independent curator and the founder-director of Eka Archiving Services.