Celebration of pride returns to capital city as 13th Kerala Queer Pride set to take place in Thiruvananthapuram

Ernakulam-based media professional, Athul PV’s association with the Kerala Queer Pride can be traced back to its fourth edition in Thrissur. While he had friends who were part of the queer community, Athul had to wait until his family found out that he had participated in the controversial ‘Kiss of Love’ protest in Kochi in 2014 against moral policing, to attend a pride meet. Athul’s acquaintances spotted him attending the demonstration and informed his parents.

“The protest was at Marine Drive. My parents got to know this and they asked me why I was there,” he says. Athul’s parents further questioned him on why his interests had been piqued for this specific cause. This interrogation resulted in Athul finally coming out to his parents as a queer person, followed by his parents neglecting him from there on.

In the same year, Athul attended his first Kerala Queer Pride, having been inspired by his fellow LGBTQIA+ activists who pushed him forward to be an advocate for this cause. “I entered into activism seeing a lot of them, thinking I want to be the same way they are. I wanted to be free and open about who I was,” says Athul.

A decade later, Athul is now part of the organising committee that is conducting the 13th edition of the Kerala Queer Pride in the city, which hosted the meet previously in 2015. The Pride, which starts on Thursday (October 17), spans over four days and has multiple events spread across venues such as Bharat Bhavan, Gandhi Park and Manaveeyam Veedhi. Academic and cultural events such as panel discussions on LGBTQIA+ community rights, a student meet-up, film screenings, a DJ night, an exhibition by queer artists, stalls set by queer entrepreneurs and so on are part of the event. It will conclude on October 20, with a pride march starting from the Secretariat and ending at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

“In a lot of other places, the Pride limits itself to celebrations. However, in Kerala, we put it forward as an academic intervention as well,” says Prijith PK, one of the organisers.

A student summit will be held on October 18 at 10 in the morning in Bharat Bhavan. Sabari Kishore, 34, believes the summit might be a good stage for conversations without prejudice. He adds, “There is a lot of bullying that happens in schools and colleges. Despite being a cisgender male, I used to be bullied for having soft-masculine features in school. So, it would be a good opportunity for the queer students to meet each other and openly talk.”

Sabari, who attended the second edition of the Pride meet in Ernakulam says a lot has changed in these events. “When I had started, a lot of people used to wear masks and attend the meets but later on more and more people have found the courage to come forward without masks,” he says.

He adds, “A lot of people who were part of the Pride in Kollam in 2022 are part of the organising committee this year and they have the courage to come out and say who they are.”

In 2023, Kerala Queer Pride 12 organised in Malappuram received a lot of hate offline and online. “A lot of queerphobes attacked us both in cyberspaces and physically as well... We couldn’t be discouraged by that, this event wouldn’t have reached its 13th edition if that was the case,” says Prijith.

Sabari says they still face harassment online. “A few years back, I was terminated without notice from a job a few years ago for being one of them and being open about my support for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

He adds, “We are often asked why we get out on the street and speak for this cause. There is a need for that. Earlier, some people in Kerala used to ask why do we talk about caste issues since those don’t exist anymore. But we know that they still do. There is a lot to be discussed and we need to come forward. While we may not be able to enjoy the freedom we gain from that, the future generations might.”

Prijith says, “A lot of people have given their lives for this cause and it is through their martyrdom that we have attained this visibility. So we have to move forward with it being torchbearers.”

