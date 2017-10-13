The light shines on

‘Rama Rao Lamp’ at LMS. Junction, Palayam, is not the only memorial to T. Rama Rao, a renowned Dewan (prime minister) of erstwhile Travancore State. One cannot overlook the contributions of this visionary administrator, who was instrumental in establishing a Legislative Council in 1888, the first of its kind in India. This remarkable contribution is sufficient to preserve Rao’s name for posterity.

Dewan T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: special arrangement

T. Rama Rao (1831-1895) was born in Fort, Thiruvananthapuram, in an agraharam in Thamman Street. The family came from a distinguished lineage of Mahratta Brahmins who had settled in Travancore during early nineteenth century.

Sakharam Rao, Rama Rao’s father, was a Judge of the Appeal Court. After completing his education, Rama Rao enrolled as a clerk in the Travancore civil service after which he tried his hand as a translator at the Sessions Court, Calicut [Kozhikode]. Following the advice of Sir. T. Madhava Rao, a close relative, Rama Rao resigned his job in Calicut and took charge as Tahasildar in Kalkulam. When T. Madhava Rao became Dewan in 1859, he appointed Rama Rao as Police Sheristadar and later Deputy Peishkar (Kollam). Rao rendered distinguished service as Dewan Peishkar of Kottayam. Moreover, he was the one who laid the foundations of the Kottayam town. He became Dewan in 1887 and held the post till 1892.

‘Padmavilasam’ in the Fort was the official seat of the Dewans, but most of them maintained private residences in various parts of Travancore. ‘Sea Shell’ in Sangumugham, ‘Sea View’ and ‘Rambhag’ in Kollam, and a palatial bungalow in Varkala were some of the residences owned by Rama Rao. Among the residences, Hill View, a sprawling residence overlooking Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud road require special mention.

Landmark

Hill View, as the name suggests, was a building from where one could get an expansive view of Kanakakunnu, Observatory Hill, and Vellayambalam palace (Keltron). Diamond Hill, the residence of Dewan Nanoo Pillai, was a stone’s throw from Hill View. The residence complex consisted of three blocks. The chief wing had a nalukettu (inner courtyard house) with a double-storied mansion attached to it. The thavana pura, a block accommodating the security and the stables, was located further northwest to the nalukettu. The most beautiful structure in the complex was the Dewan’s office, a double storied mansion, constructed in colonial style. Unfortunately, with the exception of the thavana pura (now a heritage residence called ‘Seetha Cottage’) and a small section of the core residence, the ancillary structures at Hill View complex were demolished.

‘Bank House’, which is now the headquarters of Kerala State Police, was constructed by ‘Udarasiromani’ T. Padmanabha Rao, Rama Rao’s son.

Hill View was the Dewan’s favourite residence where he came to enjoy the evening breeze. The residence turned into a landmark where many important personalities united for discussions. In fact, it was during one such gathering that Rao and his friends discussed the need to establish a club in Thiruvananthapuram – the result was ‘Sri Mulam Club’.

After retirement Rama Rao settled at Kollam, to pursue his favourite hobby – agriculture. While in Kollam, Rao was taken ill and shifted to Thiruvananthapuram. He breathed his last in Vellayambalam. With his death, Travancore lost an able administrator, who, despite his Tanjore ancestry, had dedicated his entire life for Travancore.

[Based on an interview with Madhava Rao and Padmanabha Rao, descendants of T. Rama Rao]

(The author is a conservation architect and history buff)