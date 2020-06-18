Kavirimaindhan’s Kannadasan Odyssey

18 June 2020 14:52 IST

A dozen books, glittering anniversaries, a bronze statue... but Kavirimaindhan is not satisfied

A love for the poetry of the legend Kannadasan brought this writer and Kavirimaindhan together many years ago. What started as a casual exchange of notes on the songs of Kannadasan matured into regular correspondence, each enriching the other with the nuances and interpretations of the poet’s extensive body of work. Kavirimaindhan's livelihood took him to the Gulf, from where he propagated the greatness of Kannadasan in many innovative ways. Meanwhile between us a bond had built itself purely on the lyrical prowess of Kannadasan. Over two decades, it has stayed alive. It did not matter that there was no communication for several months. It would resume naturally and the subject, of course the poet.

The genius wrote several works of prose, one of them Arthamulla Indu Madham winning the Sahitya Akademi award, his lucid and razor sharp style matching thoughts flowing from a clear mind. But it was his poetry — especially the songs he penned for the films during 1960-80 — widely called the Golden Period — which touched a chord, universally. Kavirimaindhan is no exception. His passion, obsession might be more apt, drove him to organise events in memory of Kannadasan, where he feted people from different spheres of literature. In the past 30 years, Kavignar Kannadasan Thamizh Sangam, Pammal, has honoured countless persons for their outstanding contribution in the field of Tamil cinema, including all its allied departments. The Sangam, which Kavirimaindhan started all those years ago, to enable Kannadasan admirers to gather, is flourishing.

Born to a lower middle-class family, which just managed to make both ends meet, Ravichandran — that is Kavirimaindhan's name — led a roller-coaster life until his job took him to Abu Dhabi, where he remained for 20 years. “Like the thousands of his admirers, I too was attracted to his lyrics as a teenager. An ardent fan of MGR, I marvelled at the way Kavignar played magic with words for one of celluloid’s charismatic heroes. Even as a schoolboy, I could appreciate the remarkable way in which he described emotions, relationships, Life itself. But I had never seen him. Ironically, the first time I saw him was in his funeral possession. I was working as a sales assistant in a shop in T. Nagar, just to bring some extra income to the family. I was shattered when news reached that he had died in Chicago, where he went for medical treatment. I joined the people on the terrace of our building to catch a glimpse of his last journey,” rewinds Ravi.

“What a mammoth procession it was! Bending down, I saw him, his face, which I didn’t have the opportunity to behold when he was alive. Or had I failed in some way not making an effort to do so. Miserable, I ran home, shut myself in my small space and cried into the night. In the wee hours, I thought writing down my feelings would offer some consolation,” he recollects those traumatic hours. Picking up a sheet of paper, he poured his feelings on it. It was the first poem he wrote. Excerpts of it were published in a journal, thanks to his father, who took it to the editor.

Ravichandran has authored a dozen books, most of them Tamil cinema oriented, quite a few on Kannadasan. His mission has created a network of like minded people, who shoulder responsibilities happily. From scholar Saraswathi Ramanathan to Thamizharuvi Manian, this is a galaxy, which sings Kannadasan's praise, every time finding a new vocabulary. Incidentally, Ravichandran’s repertoire includes books on Kamarajar, a volume of love epistles and several books motivating the youth to rise and shine.

Kavingarin Silai Pirantha Kadhai written by Kavirimaindhan | Photo Credit: K_V_Srinivasan

To return to the main narrative, Kavirimaindhan’s dreams reached a new high when he wished to install a statue for his idol. A marathon effort, it involved the who’s who of Tamil cinema. With MSV as the committee head, a host of the poet’s admirers, including K.V. Mahadevan, Ilaiyaraja, AVM Saravanan and Sp. Muthuraman lending their star value and powered by the then Chennai Sherif K. Chockalingam and M. Gopalakrishnan of Indian Bank, the statue, a beautiful bronze — first of it’s kind perhaps only one — took shape. The project zoomed to a new level, when the then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, stepped in assuring her support and that of the Tamil Nadu Government. After all Kannadasan was poet laureate during MGR’s regime and the poet had written numerous songs for their films. She unveiled the statue in 1994 and paved the way for an annual homage to the statue, which stands in glittering majesty, not far from his house. “A life size bronze statue for a writer of film songs was a first of its kind and thanks to Amma, it is maintained by the Government and homage is paid on Kannadasan’s birthday,” observes Kavirimaindhan.

Did Ravichandran and his friends, who toiled with him to make it happen, get the due recognition? Not really. But Ravichandran shrugs with a smile. “That is but expected. My idol was too great for me, a simple man with no big credentials, to claim any credit or expect the spotlight. I am always happy to be the least visible axle in the wheel of that grand chariot,” he says. Kavirimaindhan went on to write a book on the story behind the statue. Silai Pirandha Kadhai was released last year, 25 years after the event happened. “The material was ready long ago. I think it was his wish that it should be released during the silver jubilee,” said the author in his address at the launch function.

Kavirimaindhan firmly believes that it is Kannadasan, who is directing him, every step. Not hard to believe, given his history. Kannadasan Thamizh Sangam, which is going from strength to strength, the Kannadasan-Viswanathan Trust, annual functions on a sumptuous scale, access to celebrities, a spate of books, a literary journal Thamizh Thaer, which he helmed in the Gulf, and so on. “A chemistry of sorts took place the moment I set my eyes on his face that fateful evening. A feeling that has been confirmed. It was as if he transmitted a power, which has not diminished after all these years. Incidentally, my surname is Muthiah, which is also Kavignar's name,” he elaborates.

Ravichandran has returned to India and Chennai for good. He is busy reaching out to friends, Kannadasan worshippers, to strengthen relations and plan new ventures. The relentless work of three decades has only given him more energy. With Lockdown restrictions in place, a radio programme is on the cards for the poet’s birthday coming up on June 24. “Whatever has been done are only milestones in my odyssey. I will not be satisfied until an art gallery is created,” reveals Ravichandran. ‘Kannadasan Kalaikoodam,’ as he calls it, will be a comprehensive museum — a lively one, which will showcase Kannadasan and his works — prose and poetry — and his life. Also it will house information on his contemporaries... Kavirimaindhan’s has a perfect blueprint in place. A mammoth dream indeed.

“It will come true. Because he will make it happen like he has everything else. Looking back, the journey has been a miracle, with him waving the wand at the right time. He will, once more,” says Kavirimaindhan with confidence. Knowing him, the faith is not misplaced.

Behind the success...

Kavirimaindhan is keen that people, who were instrumental and supportive in his marathon journey, should be mentioned. “It was Kavignar, who brought the right people at the right time to start the endeavours and keep them going. Behind the events conducted by Kannadasan Thamizh Sangam are: M.K. Mani, Dr. Saraswathi Ramanathan, S.R. Swaminathan, A.K. Nagarajan, A. Nagappan, N. Aingaran, Abdul Salam, Mannargudi malarvendhan, Saidai S. Murthi, j. Ravindran, V. Murali and Meenakshi Sundaram. It enjoys the patronage of Kanmani Subbu and Dr. Kannadasan Ramaswamy.

The Kannadasan-M.S. Viswanathan Trust owes it to the late M.A.M. Ramaswamy, MSV himself, AVM Saravanan, Sp. Muthuraman, M.K. Mani, R. Prakash, G. Ravindranath and Kavirimaindhan — all trustees. Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti, M. Murali of Sri Krishna Sweets and Meena Muthiah are on board too. The Trust is chaired by Ilakkiyaveedhi Lakshmanan with Gandhi Kannadasan as Secretary.

Golden songs

Kannadasan is undoubtedly Kavirimaindhan’s idol. But he does not miss an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of other lyricists some of whom are legends in their own right. For instance, Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram, Marudakasi, Ku.Ma. Balasubramaniam and so on. Porkala Paadalgalin Pookolangal, Kavirimaindhan's latest release, does full justice to these lyricists. Like the proverbial honeybee, the author has collected nectar on 50 lyricists, citing memorable songs from their repertoire.

With disarming frankness, he records: “I was under the impression that all good songs owed it to one fountainhead — Kannadasan — until I learnt that there were exceptions.” This of Alangudi Somu who penned ‘Ullathin Kadhavugal Kangalada…’

Did you know that a rare song is “Aandavan ulagathin mudhalali…” which finds MGR sitting with a harmonium not dancing around. Marudakasi is the lyricist.

The book was released under the auspices of Kannadasan Thamizh Sangam, Pammal, at a glittering function on February 20 at Raja Annamalai Manram. Educationist Isari Ganesh presented the presidential address and Sp. Muthuraman was the special guest.

The Sangam had invited the descendants of the lyricists and honoured them. The houseful audience soaked in the musical extravaganza presented by Laxman Sruti.

MGR, People's Man

He was a celluloid hero, who rose to become the Chief Minister of a State. Ravichandran is one among the millions of MGR’s die-hard fans, who believed in his screen image, into which, Kannadasan's lyrics breathed life. The matinee idol, therefore is an inseparable part of Kavirimaindhan's activities and writing. One of the books is a compilation of impressions from 100 persons, who were impacted by MGR's charisma. “True, it was not the real world, but he conveyed values through the roles he portrayed, all positive. Songs played a huge role in shaping that image, so much so that they became the collective anthem for the followers of the political party, which he founded. In fact, even before that it was his screen persona and songs, which won elections for the party from which he parted company,” says Kavirimaindhan.

In the making is another book on 100 songs of MGR, which underline him as the Leader. Titled, MGRin Alapiranda Paadalgal, it has popular ones such as ‘Naan Anaiyittal,’ ‘Nalla Nalla Pillaigalai,’ ‘Vangaiya Vathiyaraiyya’ and ‘Moonrezhuthil.’