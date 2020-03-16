Karnataka Ganakala Parishat golden jubilee celebrations held

The recently concluded golden jubilee celebrations of Karnataka Ganakala Parishat was a one-of-a-kind event where the confluence of Sangitam, Sahityam, Gana Yagnam and ‘anna dasoham’ (distribution of food prasadam) took place with amazing precision for 16 days.

Musicians of national and international repute made the event a shining example of ‘a world unified by music.’

The inaugural day began in the presence of Sri Sri Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Veerasimhaasana Maha Sansthan, Suttur Kshetra. The Golden Jubilee celebrations working committee was also announced at the time.

Five books were released and their authors were also honoured on the occasion.

With the exception of the inaugural day and the concluding day, each of the 14 days started with a Gana Yagna by musicians led by Dr.R.K.Padmanabha, paying obeisance to Vaggeyakaras, Raga devathas and the chanting of relevant Sanskrit slokas.

All the concerts and lecture demonstrations were special in their own way, full of substance and depth.

Some vocal and instrumental music concerts included performances by T.S.Satyavathi, Dr. Suma Sudhindra, the Saralaya Sisters, a and many others.

The exposition, exploration, interpretation, scholarly analysis of music and various aspects of musicology by musicians in their lecture demonstration sessions were fascinating, educative and interesting.

Topics such as ‘Tyagaraja’s Kritis on Tulasi’, ‘Violin Vadya Vaibhava’ “ Mridanga Tarang’, and the Tradition of Nagaswara in Temples were covered.

On the eve of the Ganakala Bhushana, the Gana Kalashri Awards were conferred. Post the Pancharatna Goshti Gayana in the afternoon, the Parishat serenaded all four awardees of Gana Kalabhushana and Gana Kalashri in a decorated chariot.

Presidents of the Senior Musician conference, the Mysore Brothers — Mysore Nagaraj and Dr Mysore Manjunath were conferred with the titles of ‘Ganakala Bhushana,’ while the Presidents of the Junior Musicians conference G Guruprasanna and Giridhar Udupa were conferred with the titles of ‘Ganakala Shri’.