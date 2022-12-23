Kanyakumari | The Christmas crib extravaganza in this Tamil Nadu village will also feature Elon Musk this year

December 23, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

I am in Palapallam village in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district two Sundays before Christmas, and a group of workers toiling away to create the biggest Christmas crib they have made yet, is finally taking a break.

With just the scaffolding in place, the structure is nearly two storeys tall. New statues of concrete that will tell the story of Jesus Christ through the Old and New Testaments are lying to dry in a fresh white base coat. The old figurines, including those of angels, apostles and kings, waiting to be painted, are all huddled in a corner looking like they are ready to throw a punch at each other.

Among them stands a headless statue of what is going to be Elon Musk. A laminated picture of him is placed next to it as a reference. Soon, Musk will welcome the people of Palapallam and the visitors who come to see the mammoth Christmas crib.

“Isn’t Elon Musk creating a brain chip to be embedded into people’s head? In my view, they will soon start to add and delete our thoughts with the click of a button. It’s a sign of our impending doom,” says R. Helden Selvakumar, treasurer of the Winstar Sports Club in Palapallam, echoing popular sentiment about the entrepreneur who has been making daily headlines ever since he took over as Twitter CEO.

Silver jubilee

For 25 years now, the organisation with over 250 members has been making large theme-based Christmas cribs usually representing a site of importance to Christianity or concepts from the Bible. The display is open to the public from December 23 to January 1. In the past, they have made structures based on Noah’s ark, heaven, hell and the famous Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

By Christmas Day, this makeshift building of straw, iron, wood, cement and plaster-of-Paris will be lit up in all colours. A 25-cent plot nestled between a row of nondescript houses will have metamorphosed into Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock — a historic site of significance to Muslims, Jews and Christians.

“This is the biggest one we have made yet. It is our 25th year of making Christmas cribs, and we have decided to go all out, setting aside a budget of ₹25 lakh. Our aim is to have people experience a day at the Dome of the Rock,” says N.C.J. Balakrishnan, secretary of Winstar, adding that a few cribs from previous years too will feature in this edition.

Tourist attraction

Over a lakh visitors from all over Kanyakumari and nearby districts find themselves forming queues for about 3 km, all the way into the next village, to enter the spectacle and click selfies. With viral videos of the crib deeming the otherwise quiet Palapallam as a ‘must-visit’ spot in south Tamil Nadu at Christmas, the stakes for the organising team have never been higher. With the village being only about 50 km away from Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram, Malayali visitors too have added Palapallam to their Christmas tourism itinerary.

According to Balakrishnan, the motivation to create these inventive structures came from seeing similar cribs made in the neighbouring Karungal village. M. Ramesh Verghese, the organiser of the Karungal crib team, says that a competition was held every year between some of the villages, including Paloor, Villiyavelai and Palapallam.

“With each year, the size of the cribs got bigger. The competition, an intense and friendly rivalry, was a regular feature each year. The chief guests comprised VIPs, including politicians and businessmen, who would pick a winner. We won many times,” says Verghese.

‘Pandemic has affected pace of the work’

While the competition has been discontinued, Balakrishnan says that their club has been consistent in creating these cribs on a large scale as it has become a matter of pride to the village. Barring the last two pandemic years, they have tried to outdo themselves every year with outlandish themes and over-the-top structures. “Today, if you search for Palapallam on the web, it is likely you will be first greeted with pictures of our kudil (crib),” he says.

Preparatory work for the crib usually begins by October-end. Winstar members vote on the theme, and an executive committee, comprising mostly NRI members, takes a call on the finer details.

Donations and sponsorship also come from the locals — many of whose family members work in the construction and labour markets in countries such as the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. “Due to the pandemic, funds have been trickling in only slowly this year. And that affected the pace of the work,” says Balakrishnan.

According to him, many Palapallam residents migrate abroad because they do not see a future in the village, where the local industry is predominantly focused on brick kilns and coir processing, both of which have limited growth opportunities. Although agriculture was once a mainstay, people do not depend on it for a regular income any more. “The returns from coconuts and banana plantations are hardly enough to sustain a family,” says Balakrishnan.

During the nine-day fest, a huge chunk of the club’s income comes from food stalls — selling everything from corn and cotton candy to chaat — set up around the crib. They also have ticketed entry and raffle tickets. “It certainly does make money now. We put all the profits back into the organisation since this is a charitable trust. We have helped build houses for the poor in Palapallam. We also run an emergency ambulance service that has been used extensively over the past two years,” he says.

Sign of unity

The crib-building exercise has an air of religious harmony. While Christians are in the majority in Palapallam, the plot on which the crib has been set up for the past four years belongs to a Hindu.

Artisan Suresh Kumar who has worked on the sculptures says that it does not matter which religion they belong to, for the experience is rewarding. “I am happy to bring my family to Palapallam each year and show them what I have made,” says the resident of nearby Thiruvithancode.

Although Palapallam is a mini tourist attraction now, Balakrishnan says he is unsure about how long the crib-making extravaganza can be sustained. Although they have tried to encourage youngsters to take up roles and duties at the club, he says the new generation, who prefer to migrate abroad, is not willing to put in the effort needed to pull off an event of this scale and keep the tradition alive.

“We often end up skipping our meals close to the opening date as there is a lot of work to do. We barely sleep. Unfortunately, such commitment is missing in the younger generation. They do put in some work but it is not enough,” he says.

The future is uncertain. But perhaps Musk has the answer.

