Kalam Awards for social enterprise

Kochi

17 August 2021 18:56 IST

The award aims to inspire individuals to improve their role as an active citizen

Kites Foundation, a youth-led collective, has instituted ‘Kalam Awards’ to recognise young volunteers, social communities and projects focussing on social development.

The awards will be given in three categories — Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Social Volunteer Award (for exceptional volunteer services), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Community Excellence Award (for the best communities/NGOs) and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Social Impact Award (for social ventures/projects of impact).

The award aims to inspire and encourage individuals to develop a sense of social consciousness and improve their role as an active citizen.

Advertising

Advertising

The nomination process will be open to the public. People can nominate themselves or applications can be submitted through a registered community/NGO.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony organised on the eve of Kalam’s birth anniversary in Thiruvananthapuram.

Applications can be submitted at http://kalamawards.in/. The last date for submitting applications is August 20. For more information, call 8138000935, 8138000934.