K. T. Rajagopalan, a master of cryptic clues

Grow by 200% though Sheikh, it is heard, finds thousand missing (6)

That’s K.T. Rajagopalan’s cryptic clue for the day. Perplexed? You are not alone. For many of us, the ‘clue’ posted by the city-based former banker and author on his Facebook page is tantamount to Greek and Latin. For the cryptic crossword enthusiasts among us, though, their brains would already whirring with possibilities. What could the six letter solution possible be? Double the sheikh? Twin sheikhs? Double trouble?.... We don’t have a clue!

The solution, as Rajagopalan explains in his follow up post the next day is treble. “The words ‘I hear’ suggests the presence of a homophone [two or more words having the same pronunciation but different meanings, origins, or spelling]. ‘Sheikh’ sounds like ‘shake’ which means tremble. With M (1,000 in Roman numerals) missing, it is treble, a synonym for ‘Grow by 200%.’” Got it?

A puzzle a day

K.T. Rajagopal | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

For a while now, Rajagopalan, author of Kathayile Kanakku, an anthology of nine short stories each embedding a puzzle, published by the Kerala State Institute for Children’s Literature and translator of Sethu’s seminal novel Adayalangal into English, has been posting mind-benders like this on his popular ‘A Cryptic Clue A Day’ series on his Facebook page. He initially thought he would run the series for a month but later extended the project for a year.

“I’ve got responses from puzzlers from different walks of life — bankers, financial consultants, management guys, a veterinarian, several doctors..., from far and wide, from friends, friends of friends and even strangers, all of whom are keen on cryptic puzzles. For example, one of our more active members is Beena Vijayalakshmy, an IT engineer from Toronto, Canada, and another one is Jawahar H. Surti, a doctor from Surat, Gujarat, and many more like them,” he adds.

If you haven’t figured out by now, cryptic puzzles are not your standard straightforward puzzles. Generally, a cryptic clue leads to its answer ‘when is read in the right way.’ The challenge is to find a way of reading the said clue. “The solution is never obvious and the skill of the puzzler lies in misleading the solver,” explains Rajagopalan. According to him, cryptic clues have various parts, such the definition, which would be something akin to a straightforward clue, and an alternative section with word play (namely, fodder, indicator, the invisible and the enumerator) that also leads to the solution.

“For example, take the clue: upset a baby’s toy. The solution is rattle. Here you have a double definition. If you look at the annotation, rattle as a verb means to upset. It is a child’s toy as well,” he explains. “The ways of guessing the solution varies from person to person. Beena, for instance, tells me that she goes by instinct, while Dr. Surti is heavily into annotating the solution [figuring it out from homophones, anagrams, abbreviations, deletions, compilers and the like],” he explains.

Rajagopalan himself been interested in cryptic puzzles since the 70s when he was introduced to it by his friend, Madhusoodan Rao. “We were at YMCA, Kolkata, together and seeing my interest in simple crosswords, he initiated me into cryptic crosswords and told me the tricks on how to crack them. It really took off when the internet arrived and I was able to get access to those of international publications like The New York Times and The Guardian as well,” he says. “Even today, the first thing I look at when I open The Hindu is the crossword,” he adds.

His skills were further honed by being part of Puzzleteaser.com, an online group of a 1,000-plus puzzlers from across the country and the world. “Any one could post a cryptic puzzle and solutions would come in using different approaches and we’d often end up with different answers, which would lead to enriching discussions. We now organise meetups. The first was in Wagamon, where four members including myself participated — one of them even came from Hong Kong and another from Abu Dhabi — just for the event. Then, seven of us met up in Mahabaleswar. Earlier this year, we organised a meet up at Cherai beach, ” he says.

For ‘A Cryptic Clue A Day,’ solvers are supposed to send Rajagopalan a message on Facebook Messenger or give a cryptic comment below the post, which indicates they have solved the clue in such a way that it does not spoil the fun for others. After all, half the fun is in waiting to see if you have come up with the correct solution.