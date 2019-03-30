Just another spendthrift Sunday

“I wrote this book primarily for parents. But kids these days are cooking a lot, and many of them are using my recipes, which is wonderful,” Sharmila Ribeiro had gushed to The Hindu a year ago, when her book Everyday Love: A Mother’s Guide to Healthy Cooking for Kids won in the Family Cookbook category at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards Conference 2018 in China.

Ribeiro will be in town this weekend, to interact with Chennaiites and tell them more about her book. And she won’t be the only one: Bungalow 12’s Sunday Market will be featuring 10 entrepreneurs, home chefs and authors for a primarily foodie experience. Expect well-known brands like Mezze, Ciclo and Kase Cheese, as well as a number of small, home-based businesses that haven’t been able to spread their reach to different parts of the city yet. Like Sorrel, which has been providing small plants, patio decoration plants and miniature garden solutions to customers in ECR and Muttukadu for years.

Heritage Blend will be bringing in its gourmet coffee from Coorg, and not just to sell in packets. They will also be serving up 10 different brews made from their coffee, for customers to taste. There will also be a slew of homemade pickles and butters to choose from.

“The idea is to have a casual pop-up, where people can just stroll in,” says Suneethi Raj, founder of Bungalow 12 in Adyar.

“That was the idea with our previous pop up as well, held three weeks ago. We received a good response from around the city, but we also had our neighbours simply walking up from their homes to check it out,” she recalls, adding that the intimate, neighbourhood ambience of it is something she wants to retain over the next few events.

“Just come in, have some brunch — or a full-fledged lunch — hang around, and see if you like something,” she signs off.

Sunday Market at Bungalow 12 will be held at 7, 8th Cross Street, Shastri Nagar, Adyar on March 31 from 10 am to 2 pm.