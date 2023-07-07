HamberMenu
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 9 ever given us?
Premium

July 07, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 9 ever given us?
American swimmer and actor Johnny Weissmuller with a pair of chimpanzees on the set of William Berke’s adventure film Jungle Jim, in 1948.
1 / 10 | On this day in 1763, a certain family began their grand tour of the Imperial courts of Europe. The parents, Leopold, a violinist, and Anna Maria, took their elder daughter Maria Ann and their 7 seven-year-old son. This tour clearly showed that the little boy, Wolfgang Amadeus, was a child prodigy. What was the name of this family, which is now used to refer to any musical genius?
Answer : Mozart
Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / people / World / history / society / entertainment (general) / arts, culture and entertainment / culture (general)

