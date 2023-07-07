A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 9 ever given us?

1 / 10 | On this day in 1763, a certain family began their grand tour of the Imperial courts of Europe. The parents, Leopold, a violinist, and Anna Maria, took their elder daughter Maria Ann and their 7 seven-year-old son. This tour clearly showed that the little boy, Wolfgang Amadeus, was a child prodigy. What was the name of this family, which is now used to refer to any musical genius? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mozart SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | On this day in 1776, five days after a historic event, George Washington assembled thousands of his troops in New York. There a A document was read out there that approved by the Continental Congress calling called for American independence from Great Britain. This was the first public appearance of what historic document? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Declaration of Independence SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | Born this day in 1819, American inventor Elias Howe started out as an apprentice in a textile factory. When it shut down, he apprenticed with a mechanic who made precision instruments. At this point he got an idea for a machine that would make a certain job much easier. He innovated a needle with the eye at the point, and a shuttle that could form a lock stitch. What did Howe invent? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Sewing Machine SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | On this day in 1877, the world’s first official lawn tennis tournament began at the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club. It was held to pay for the repair of its pony roller, needed to maintain the lawns. 22 Twenty-two Players players took part and Spencer Gore won the 12 guineas (₹1,300) prize. By what name is this tournament now known, a reference to the area it is held in? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wimbledon SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | On this day in 1922, American swimmer Johnny Weissmuller swam the 100 meters metres freestyle in 58.6 seconds setting a world record and breaking the ‘minute barrier’. He went on to win multiple Olympic medals as well. On retiring from swimming, he got into acting where he made a certain fictional character famous. Born Viscount Greystoke, he is raised by apes and has a unique aural palindrome yell. Which character is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tarzan SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | Born this day in 1930, this legendary Indian director was known for his distinct film-making style, especially his portrayal of women as bold personalities and central characters. Known as ‘Iyakkunar Sigaram’ (Director Paramount), he is also responsible for mentoring numerous notable actors. Who is this iconic director? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : K. Balachander SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | Born this day in 1956, this American actor is loved world over for both his onscreen and off-screen presence. Before achieving fame onscreen, he used to work as a hotel bellman and a peanut vendor. Who is this actor who has captured our imagination as an astronaut, a pilot, a castaway and even as a wooden toy? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tom Hanks SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | On this day in 1979, this spacecraft flew past Jupiter and eventually visited both Uranus and Neptune, Making making it the only spacecraft to have visited either of the ice giant planets. As of July 1, 2023, it has reached a distance of 19.894 billion km from Earth. What spacecraft is this that is taking humanity beyond the solar system? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Voyager 2 SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | On this day in 1981, Nintendo released an arcade game which became a massive success. It follows the adventures of a Gorilla and his family and friends. The name was created by Shigeru Miyamoto as a mash-up of another famous giant Gorilla and a phrase meaning ‘stubborn or dumb’. What was the name of this iconic videogame? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Donkey Kong SHOW ANSWER