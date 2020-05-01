How to make a mask...

- Set up the phone camera to capture this on video. Play gentle soothing classical music as a background to your video.
- Wear all the makeup you’ve been deprived of, for the last month.
- Introduce this as the first of the 1,000 masks you are making for the needy.
- Cut out a square of cloth.
- Placate your spoilsport husband that his favourite T-shirt will now be put to better use – for the needy.
- Furiously tell him to stitch his precious square of cloth back on to his precious faded T-shirt. Himself! Fat lot he cares for the needy!
- Ignore his sarcastic comments about your poor geometry because that isn’t a square.
- Use your teen’s bandana instead. It’s already square. Phew!
- Fold it neatly into accordion folds.
- The dratted thing won’t fold. It keeps slipping.
- It’s slippery with hair gel! Your teen is destroying his hair (with already balding family genes) by using hair gel? Threaten to disinherit your teen. Realise the video is running.
- Use the stupid kitchen napkin as the stupid square cloth. It smells of haldi when you cover your nose, but haldi is a disinfectant. Yay! Killing two birds with one stone, you say to the camera.
- Your daughter says that is the cruellest idiom ever. Mutter about how no one has a sense of humour but you.
- Now, pull rubber bands around the ends of the folded napkin. Tuck the ends in and staple them together.
- Realise you’ve stapled them to the tablecloth.
- Try removing the staples. Poke your finger. Curse under your breath.
- Your daughter reminds you to maintain your sense of humour.
- The classical music piece in the background ends and the wailing of alley cats begins next.
- Your teen says it is the latest hit. It certainly sounds like someone’s being hit.
- Hold the beautiful simple mask up to the camera.
- The folds unfold. Rapidly re-fold them, maintaining your glowing sense of humour.
- Snap the rubber bands around your ears.
- They nearly slice off your ears. Screech! Thankfully, your screeches blend into the cat-wailing music.
- Realise your kitchen napkin has recently mopped up chilli powder. Coughing fit, runny nose.
- Assure your viewers your mask will NOT give people coronavirus symptoms.
- Thank everyone for watching; the cat wailing reaches a climax, drowning out your words.
- Post the video.
- Receive instant requests from all sorts of needy people to supply them with the 1,000 masks you’re making.
- Delete video. Begin new video: Making Hand Sanitiser in Three Simple Steps.
Step 1: Open the alcohol first.
Where Jane De Suza, author of Flyaway Boy, pokes her nose into our perfect lives.