Young voices to the fore in the MUN circuit

24 June 2020 15:25 IST

A two-day Vox Populi Model United Nations (MUN) online event heralds with a talk on mental health issues

It is a new beginning for Jahnavi Seethamraju, V M Pavan Siddardha, Seethamraju Akshay and Sree Vaishnavi. With eyes firmly on the future, these four teenagers from the Hyderabad munning circuit are organising Vox Populi Model United Nations (MUN) as an online event. Model United Nations (MUN) is an opportunity for youngsters interested in learning more about the UN. In these extra-curricular activities, the students don the role of diplomats and represent their country in discussions on topics during conferences.

“Vox Populi online MUN creates an ethos akin to the United Nations. It intends to enlighten its participants on global issues and also hone their skills of public speaking, debating, problem-solving and networking,” shares Jahnavi. The event to be held on June 25 and June 26 begins with a talk from Shyamanthak Kiran, a member of Human Library and Dr Zara Fatima, an MBBS graduate from Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad.

Says Jahnavi, “High school graders are used to MUN events but since we cannot gather due to the lockdown, we came up with the idea of carrying the same concept on a digital platform.”

Advertising

Advertising

Delegates and members

The rules of procedure for those who apply as a delegate or member are simple. ‘Delegates’ represent the country allotted in the committee, so they follow the foreign policy and put forward the stance of that country on the agenda akin to the way a diplomat does in UN. ‘Members’ are expected to report as journalists working for international media.

“We want to bring awareness on diplomacy, foreign policies and international issues and fears. Participating in these events enhance our listening, speaking, reading and writing skills, the four key elements required for joining international press,” says Jahnavi. adding the inaugural session on mental health is to spread awareness. “Vox Populi translates to voice of the people. As teenagers we are vulnerable and often see ourselves trapped in a cycle of stress, anxiety and pressure. This session will help them to reach out when necessary.”

What to expect

One of the speakers, Shyamanthak will share the story of his life and the challenges he faced with his mental health issues. “To be living with a mental illness is a curse. After being overshadowed by this thought for a very long duration of my life, I wish to say, ‘no more’,” he says. It has been more than five years now that he has learned to cope with the clutches of his illness. “I think that speaking more about such mental illnesses can help end the stigma around mental health. As a youngster myself, I think it is pertinent for other young people to have conversations around such stigmatised issues.” In an intimate 30-minute conversation, he shares a first-hand experience with bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression.

(To participate in the MUN or attend the talk on June 25 at 11.40 am one has to register via a form mentioned in the bio of @vox.populi.mun Instagram page. The conference also accepts spot registration.)