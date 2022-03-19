It’s the failures, stupid!

A range of successful people, from writers and actors to activists and scientists, reflect publicly on personal and professional failures

Elizabeth Day’s own preoccupations as a feminist and a writer are reflected in many of the interviews. In this picture, with Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, U.K. | Photo Credit: TWITTER

Gloria Steinem, that fearless feminist icon, is afraid of a blank page. Malcolm Gladwell, bestselling author, acknowledges a bias that led to a serious error in a journalistic piece. Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks about the pain of grieving when distanced from family. Actor Stanley Tucci confesses that he has never learned to swim. And Nobel Prize winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro reveals his utter bewilderment at the Brexit vote, a sign that he had failed to detect the pulse of a changing nation.

We’ve become so accustomed to the celebrity interview, rendered tiresomely commonplace in the way it trains a voyeuristic and awestruck gaze on the intimate details of the successful life in all its glamour. It lingers on surface, only rarely penetrating the sheen to reveal a limited set of textbook tropes. Of the many podcasts that break this approach to the celebrity interview is Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail, a show that focuses on challenge and failure as milestones on the route to growth. As the examples above show, Day has invited into her studio a range of successful people, from writers and actors to activists and scientists, and drawn them into conversations that have them reflecting — often for the first time, publicly — on key personal and professional failures.

The show, now in its 13th season, premiered in 2018 after Day herself went through a personal crisis and began to examine the process of healing and learning from the process. Already a successful author, Day turned to podcasting as a way to explore this question with people who in the eyes of the world were associated with achievement rather than failure. Ironically, the podcast is no measure of Day’s failure, reaching 200,000 downloads in its first season, and securing advertising sponsorship for the past several seasons.

Day naturally exercises extreme selectivity in choosing her guests, and it’s no surprise that all of those who appear on the show are delightfully articulate, have earned the confidence to be honest, and are genuinely interested in answering the penetrating, even difficult questions that are posed. Day’s own preoccupations as a feminist and a writer are reflected in many of the interviews, and a careful listener can draw a line of feminist thought from Steinem to Adichie to the irrepressible Pheobe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame. Ahead of the interview, Day asks her guest to list three failures that she will then use as points of departure, almost always leading to long asides that illuminate much about life beyond that point. With Stanley Tucci, we make a colourful detour into Italian cooking, and with Kazuo Ishiguro we learn about what Hiroshima may have meant to those who left Japan before the war.

The more than 100 shows feature guests largely from the Anglo-American sphere of popular culture, but several global icons that would be familiar to Indian audiences. The Bonus episodes (at least one every season) are also worth listening to, offering tidbits of behind-the-scenes activity and listener responses. The deep archive of the past five years allows you to dip into conversations that may suit the mood of the day, and I have bookmarked a few to return to.

Next up on my playlist? Physician and author Rangan Chatterjee, who talks about a new approach to healing, and Tara Westover, author of the memoir, Educated.

Usha Raman, Hyderabad-based writer and academic, is a neatnik fighting a losing battle with the clutter in her head.