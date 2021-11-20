It’s a puzzlement

20 November 2021 16:35 IST

This is another bridge problem posed by Australian Tim Bourke. The defence continues with a second club at trick two, ruffed by South. How should South continue? Should South play the ace, king, and jack of spades, West will win and lead another club.

South can ruff and draw the last trump, but that exhausts his last trump also. When he plays the ace, king and jack of hearts, East will win and cash a club for down one.

South can abandon trumps after the ace and king and go after hearts. In that case, East will win and give West a heart ruff with the eight of spades. West will still have the queen of spades, so down one again. Can you spot the solution?

South must lead the jack of spades at trick three! Should West win and lead a club, South can ruff and lead the jack of hearts!

Should East win and lead another club, dummy can ruff with the nine of spades. A diamond to his hand and South can draw trumps and claim the rest.

West can duck the jack of spades, but that is no better. South will cash the ace and king of spades and start on hearts.

East will win but can do no damage. South will ruff another club and cash the 10 of hearts. West can take his trump queen whenever he likes. Making four!