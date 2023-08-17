Itihaas Ke Pannon Se : An ode to the unsung heroes of Indian history

August 17, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

At the core of the Telangana Armed Struggle, a significant point in Indian history, is a woman named Chityala Ailamma, a farmer. Her refusal to pay unjust taxes for her land inspired thousands of farmers to revolt in what is known as the Telangana Rebellion of the 1940s. After years of struggle, the rebellion led to the abolishing of bonded labour, saw an increase in agricultural wages and small farmers getting their lands back. Her story became an inspiration to many during the rebellion against the feudal landlords of Telangana.

Ailamma’s inspiring story about how she fought the zamindars for her right over her land will be brought alive in a musical storytelling session in Visakhapatnam on August 20 during the third edition of the storytelling series Itihaas Ke Pannon Se, being organised by Mumbai-based Heritage Stories & Performing Arts (HSPA). The story will be narrated in English by Hyderabad-based storyteller Deepa Kiran, founder of Story Arts Foundation.

This will be among the four performances to be presented by artistes from cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Chennai at the Visakhapatnam edition of the initiative by Mumbai-based performance storyteller, curator and facilitator Sarita Nair.

The show will also bring to the fore the life of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju from Andhra Pradesh, who mobilised adivasis in the Rampa region, situated in the hills of what is now Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and waged a guerrilla war against the British from 1922 to 1924. The story will be narrated in Telugu by Burra Katha artistes Vibuthi Rajeswari, Miryala Durga Rao and team. The performance will be supported through an English translation by Visakhapatnam-based storyteller Sree Karuna, founder of Chandamama Katha.

Celebrating Indian history

Sarita founded HSPA in August 2020 to celebrate, share and conserve history, Indian cultural heritage and heritage knowledge through stories and performing arts. It all began in the early months of the pandemic with online storytelling series Itihaas Ke Pannon Se... involving artistes and storytellers across India who presented inspirational stories of unsung heroes from the Indian Freedom Struggle.

“The world then was battling an unknown fear paralysing our minds. I felt that we needed to be reminded of India’s common people who showed extraordinary courage during the fight for freedom,” says Sarita.

That was the beginning of the online series, which featured stories of Khudiram Bose, Lakshmi Sahgal, Velu Nachiyar and many others, who played a pivotal role in the Indian freedom struggle. After nearly 70 online episodes, the series went offline with its first show in Mumbai held in August 2022, followed by the second offline show in Bengaluru in January this year. The performances were steeped in an amalgamation of performing arts and culture like folk music, Indian classical dances, poetry, theatre and art.

The Visakhapatnam edition will see Chennai-based storyteller Lavanya Srinivas narrate the inspiring life story of Durgabai Deshmukh, who founded the Andhra Mahila Sabha (Andhra Women’s Conference) in 1937 and was a member of the Constituent Assembly of India. A prominent social reformer, Durgabai also participated in Gandhi-led Salt Satyagraha during the Civil Disobedience Movement and was instrumental in organising women satyagrahis in the movement. She was the first chairperson of the National Council on Women’s Education, established by the Government of India in 1958. To commemorate her legacy, the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam named its Department of Women Studies as Dr Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies.

Among the highlights of the event will be a Kuchipudi dance drama on The Rise of Vizag and Its Unsung Freedom Fighters by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy. The 15-minute performance will present the story of Indian freedom struggle through a musical dance performance and will culminate with a presentation on the formation of Visakhapatnam.

The event will be held at Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignana Kendram, Prakasaraopeta near Daba Gardens, on August 20, 5.30pm onwards. Tickets are available at BookMagic Library, Lawsons Bay Colony and Sweet India, Siripuram branch. For details, call 9167400670 or mail hspabysarita@gmail.com.