It leaves no stone unturned in locating a square meal

It would be odd to dwell on a bird’s table manners. With the Ruddy Turnstone, it would be odd not to. A look at this Chennai visitor’s prey-spotting techniques

Amidst the unknowns and unknowables, these three constants give us a modicum of familiarity about this hugely inscrutable planet.

One, Rishabh Pant will pull off eye-popping strokes and perish by that very same brilliance.

Two, whenever India trumps the Opposition in a Test on a rank turner at home, the latter will cry hoarse, glossing over the fact that it also fielded as many spinners.

And three, when a small stone pops into view, the Ruddy Turnstone is going to inspect it for prey, sometimes turning it over in the process. And birders will keep their eyes peeled for the Turnstone’s stone-turning moment.

A Ruddy Turnstone immortalised in pixels, mid-meal, is on every lens-carrying birder’s wish-list. Scan Ruddy Turnstone entries from Adyar Estuary and Pulicat in eBird, and you would know.

At Pulicat, Sidharth Srinivasan has had three Ruddy Turnstone sightings. Twice, he got swept into a free stone-maneuvering workshop by Turnstone Inc.

Sidharth should count himself only half-lucky. The species scours for food in a more striking fashion, rummaging through green discards the sea would gorge on the shore.

“They pull at vegetation, usually seaweeds, washed ashore and look for marine invertebrates,” says S. Balachandran, deputy director, BNHS Regional Migration Study Centre at Point Calimere, who has had the experience of ringing quite a number of Ruddy Turnstones at the centre. “The bird has a relatively short bill, and with it, would peck powerfully to break through bi-valves. The stone-turning maneuvere is just one aspect of how the bird forages.”

Balachandran continues: “In rocky beaches, they would forage for prey on the rocks, cleaning up organisms such as molluscs attached to them. They would also take the prey found in the holes in rocks.”

The ornithologist suggests that with its rocky growths, the Covelong beach may offer the possibility of such sightings.

During the migratory season, the Ruddy Turnstone is known to occur on much of the East Coast, though existing records of the bird are largely those that have emerged from Adyar Estuary and Pulicat.

The situation has to do with over-birding of these sections. The species is also found in noticeable numbers on less-frequented shores. With a reddish shine to its upperparts, the Ruddy Turnstone looks striking in its breeding plumage — the possibility of sighting this bird in this finery is present in April, and earlier in September. With most other species, it would be odd, even rude, to keep returning to their table manners. With the Ruddy Turnstone, it would be odd not to. It is said that how a Ruddy Turnstone seeks its prey depends on its position in the pecking order within the flock — ornithologist V. Santharam says more observations by citizen-science groups will throw greater light on this facet of the species’ behaviour.

Santharam elaborates: “Even minor details about any bird’s behaviour have to be recorded as they could be holding the key to understanding the species better. Even members of the citizen science group have a vital role to play in these things, as they are out there and if they make these observations it would be useful. Though eBird offers a feature for birders to write notes about their bird sightings, it remains largely underutilised.”

