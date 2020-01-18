It has to be x-ray vision

American expert Marshall Lewis was South in today’s deal. His threespade bid was not covered by a partnership agreement, but he was trying to show a good hand with a long suit. North got the message, but the game contract is dicey with three top losers and a trump problem.

West’s king of diamonds lead asked for a count signal from partner, by agreement. East played a low diamond to show an odd number, and West continued with the queen — a revealing play. West shifted to the jack of hearts at trick three and Lewis won in hand with the ace to lead the king of clubs. West won with his ace and led another heart, won in dummy with the king. A diamond was ruffed as East followed with the jack.

Lewis took a moment to think. The play in diamonds almost certainly meant that West started with aceking-queen fifth. West also had the ace of clubs. Lewis reasoned that West would have considered his hand too good for a Precision one no trump opening if he also held the queen of spades.

Backing his judgment with his play, Lewis led a spade to dummy’s king and then ran the jack of spades when East played low! This successfully pinned the 10 of spades in the West hand. The 3-3 heart split gave Lewis his 10 tricks. Good reasoning followed by good play!