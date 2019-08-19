Cannot or will not?

When I say ‘I cannot’, am I actually saying ‘I will not’?

A friend sought me out to share his current predicament, which was being unhappy in his present job, and not being able to decide if he should resign and seek employment elsewhere.

Bringing in to bear on our conversation my understanding of his dilemma, I attempted to explore possibilities with him. Yet for every suggestion I offered, I experienced him objecting to it, simply by saying he cannot. My sensing was not his inability but his unwillingness. I confronted him, yet he denied my assertion.

My realisation came from what I have often found myself doing when offered suggestions I am unwilling to examine.

My not wanting to admit my intent in denying the suggestion, for whatever reasons I might have, is communicated as ‘my inability’.

My teacher William Tome would say ‘objection is a whisker that we wear to mask our intent’. In saying ‘I cannot’ instead of simply saying ‘I will not’, I successfully justify my position and subtly discount the value of the suggestion being offered.

