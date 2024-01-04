January 04, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

A video shows a snaking queue of bikes moving with robotic discipline, stacked one behind the other, the riders with their helmets donned, unhurried, riding on the right side of a narrow road. Besides them a line of cars snakes through its designated lane in peaceful tandem. Then there is something even more unusual: silence. No one honks, no one hollers. This is the way traffic is supposed to behave — but could this footage have possibly emerged from India? The answer is yes: this 2022 viral video offers a snapshot of a stretch of road in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, dubbed a ‘silent city’, recognised widely for its adherence to traffic rules.

By the end of the decade, some 40% of India’s population is expected to inhabit cities, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, minister for housing and urban affairs. And while most of the country’s urban landscape is a chaotic din, there are cities that top national and global charts for a variety of reasons: for sensitive street-scaping, for rejuvenating lakes, for putting in place safety norms. We bring to you a sampling of cities famed for nurturing their urban environment, for their scholarship, philanthropy and more, from across the nation.

Pimpri-Chinchwad | Streets for people

The city has developed 120 km of ‘healthy streets’ (with adequate walking and cycling infrastructure) in the past five years

The people of urban India have begun to take the initiative. Citizen-led movements have turned the small industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra into a walking and cycling haven. It reclaimed space from carriageways and turned them into cycle lanes and footpaths. Authorities and the community worked closely and came up with a street design. Pimpri follows a ‘Test-Learn-Scale’ approach, where temporary designs are tested in consultation with experts and then permanent infrastructure is created. Stakeholder consultation made all the difference: local residents, media, traffic police were all roped in. The city was among 11 that won the ‘Streets for People’ challenge of the urban affairs ministry’s Smart Cities Mission initiative in 2022. Last year, it was selected as the winner of the New York-based Bloomberg initiative for cycling infrastructure on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. The city has developed 120 km of ‘healthy streets’ (streets with adequate walking and cycling infrastructure) in the past five years.

“The new streets are well laid out, the footpaths have been improved. People can now walk along the road and cross it safely,” says Dagdu Velankar, a local resident.

Kolkata | Safest city

The city reported just 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per one lakh people in 2022

At the other end of the country is a city with its own distinction, as being the ‘safest’, according to the data of the National Crime Records Bureau: Kolkata.

The city recorded the least number of cognisable offences, per a population of one lakh, among all metropolises. Kolkata reported 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per one lakh people in 2022. In comparison, Delhi’s cognisable offences per one lakh population was 1,952.5 in the same year.

“Right from my childhood and through my teenage years and now as an adult, I have been able to walk down the streets feeling safe: from school, college and now office. Nobody harasses me,” says Dhriti Banerjee, scientist and director Zoological Survey of India. “Kolkata has given me confidence.”

Writer and academic Saikat Majumdar says that “the most unconscious expression of this sense of safety has always been my habit of walking long distances here, something I never do in Delhi and Gurgaon, where I’ve lived for the last seven years”. But something strange happened a couple of days before this Durga Puja. “I was walking back from an evening at the Press Club in Esplanade to my home in Baghbazar, along the stretch of Central Avenue. To my right were brightly lit pandals and images of Durga, with crowds already starting to throng. But to my right were sleeping, homeless bodies. The post-COVID influx of migrants has sharpened poverty and homelessness in this city to a shocking degree.”

There is also some scepticism around the ‘safest city’ tag. A section of civil right activists feel that the crime data is rationalised at the State level so that policy makers can take credit for better law and order. Incidents of recurrent political violence in West Bengal, including Kolkata, however, tell a different story.

Delhi | Best public transport

The capital has a metro network of 12 lines, serving 286 stations

If Aizawl is known for its road discipline, the capital has been lauded globally for its efficient public transport in The Urban Mobility Readiness Index report by Oliver Wyman Forum, 2023. This index doffs a hat to Delhi’s diversity of public transit modes such as a metro network, affordability, speed and operating hours. In 2022, the Delhi metro network had 12 lines serving 286 stations.

The capital made it to the 35th place among world cities for best public transport. The only other Indian city to make it to the top 60 was Mumbai, at 41. City authorities are also investing in an electric vehicle transition, to address pollution.

“When I moved to Delhi 11 years ago, my biggest worry was how I would travel, as I don’t drive. I would say Delhi has the best metro rail system in the country. It took me wherever I wanted to go. The auto-walas were another revelation, as they never rejected a trip,” says Haripriya K.M., who works at a media company.

Bengaluru | IT capital

The city is home to 450 research laboratories and over 400 of the world’s Fortune 500 companies

When we talk transport, the urban legend of Bengaluru’s traffic jams cannot but spring to mind. But the southern city has a more benign reputation: it is the country’s indisputable intellectual hub. It is the IT capital, science capital, biotechnology capital, avionics capital, space capital, start-up capital, and innovation capital.

It was ranked 20 in Startup Genome’s Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2023. The city is home to 450 laboratories that research science streams such as the brain, biotech and AI, and over 400 of the world’s Fortune 500 companies. As far as human capital goes, it boasts an impressive pool of 1,00,000 doctorate degree holders, 30,000 automotive software engineers, 15,000 aeronautical engineers, and more than 3,00,000 chip designers, testers and embedded software engineers.

Rajeev Gowda, vice chairperson of the State Institute for The Transformation of Karnataka believes, however, that much needs to be done to capitalise on this human resource. “We need to strengthen a culture of research and innovation, and gain confidence to craft breakthrough products. We need more synergy between institutions, mentoring and internships. Bengaluru has already shown how the moneyed give back to society through philanthropy, or an engagement with social causes,” he says.

Mumbai | Leader in education

The city has more than 1,300 colleges and over 4,000 schools

When it comes to education, Mumbai takes the lead. The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework’s list for 15 best cities in India for education included Mumbai. It has some of the best schools and higher educational institutes, too.

“I think Mumbai has all kinds of schooling available across the spectrum. Many institutes have morphed into larger institutions over the years when we were growing up. Narsee Monjee, for instance, has emerged as a reputed university from a small management institute set up in 1981. Many institutes have diversified and are offering more specialisations,” says Anju Saigal, founder director of Centre for Equity and Quality in Universal Education.

Mumbai is also home to several well-regarded engineering colleges. “The design schools are also doing fairly well,” says Saigal, adding that Mumbai attracts talent from across the country. “It’s a fun city to be in. It has great night life, which is an attraction for the young. All the institutes are acclaimed and give the students great academic rigour. But Mumbai is not a newly created educational hub, it has a long history of world class institutions, which exists to this day,” says Saigal.

Indore | Cleanest city

The city is garbage bin-free despite generating 1,200 tonnes of dry waste and 700 tonnes of wet waste daily

According to Debolina Kundu of the National Institute of Urban Affairs, Indian cities are gearing up to take advantage of Central and State missions. “They have understood the importance of planning,” she says, citing States such as Madhya Pradesh, which were nowhere in the picture until now. Indore, for instance, was ranked the ‘cleanest city’ in 2022 — for the sixth year in a row by Swachh Survekshan Awards by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The largest city of Madhya Pradesh, with a population of 35 lakh, is garbage bin-free despite generating 1,200 tonnes of dry waste and 700 tonnes of wet waste daily. The key is segregating dry, wet and hazardous waste, and processing it. Here, waste generates money and also fuels its buses: a bio CNG plant has been set up by the Indore Municipal Corporation, on a public private partnership model, with an initial investment of ₹550 crore; it is likely to soon generate 19,000 kg bio-CNG gas. The corporation will buy bio-CNG at ₹5 per kg to fuel nearly 400 buses.

Tipper trucks carry the waste from households to the transfer station. Wet waste is turned into compost. Dry waste is segregated into components such as metal, rubber and plastic. Hazardous waste is incinerated. Kundu has a word of caution, though: Indian citizens must understand that urban health is not the responsibility of the government alone. “I was in Kigali in Rwanda recently, and was amazed by the cleanliness. Every month, a citizen is given a specific area to clean.”

Coimbatore | Southern city of lakes

The Periyakulam Lake, for instance, once polluted, is now a recreation hub

Coimbatore has also reclaimed urban spaces — but this time, for the environment. Seven lakes, built by the Chola kings in the 8th century and historically used for irrigation, have now been restored. Today, they draw visitors from all walks of life.

The Periyakulam Lake, for instance, is spread over 300 acres in the heart of the city. It was polluted and encroached upon. But now the lake front has amphitheatres for cultural activities, and cycle tracks.

Shankar Vanavarayar, entrepreneur, educationalist, and chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council, says the city has always been seen as a comfortable place to stay in terms of climate. “Suddenly, when we were water-starved in 2002-03, it came as a shock. But citizens got together and worked with the government and NGOs to solve the problem. This was important because while someone can come in and clean a waterbody one day, what happens in the next three years? So, our sustained self-reliant culture was reaffirmed in Coimbatore.”

Now, the most important problem, says Vanavarayar, is to keep garbage away from water systems. “Even more critical is distributed, isolated treatment plants for wastewater. If all of us treat our wastewater as much as possible, the larger water systems will be less polluted.”

The focus today is on nalla thanni (good water), adds Rajesh Govindarajulu, a jeweller with an interest in local history. “We are looking into the treatment of sewage water and the prevention of effluent discharge into storm water drains, underground sewage systems and water bodies. We are checking out methods and solutions, including the creation of floating wetlands to treat various types of wastewater.”

Kovai at a glance Water bodies revived by conservation organisations Siruthuli: 75+ (since 2003) Kousika Neer Karangal: 16 (since 2016) Kovai Kulangal: 10 (since 2017) Citizens involved in regenerative work: 1,15,000 Conservation events in a year: 360

Surat | Climate smart city

The city, way back in 2013-2014, included a line specifically on climate change in its budget

Surat has a vision for the environment, too. It has emerged a ‘climate smart’ city, according to the Union urban affairs ministry. It has an Urban Health and Climate Resilience Centre that works towards climate change resilience. This includes an end-to-end early warning system to reduce the intensity of flood damage, and public awareness campaigns to help citizens understand flood warning systems.

Way back in 2013-2014, its municipality budget included a line specifically on climate change. The strategy was funded by The Rockefeller Foundation. In 2021, the Union urban affairs ministry declared Surat the best model for climate and environment initiatives, among 126 cities in the country. The Climate Smart Cities assessment used five parameters: energy and green buildings, urban planning, green cover and biodiversity, mobility, air quality, water management and waste management.

sreeparna.c@thehindu.co.in

(With inputs from Shiv Sahay Singh and Surya Praphulla Kumar)

