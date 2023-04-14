HamberMenu
The Series | 6 Stories

Indian Railways @ 170
As the Indian Railways completes 170 years on April 16, we bring to you a clutch of stories on railway cuisine, design, an unknown piece of its heritage, trivia and more.

April 14, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8.
Indian Railways turns 170 | Swanky Vande Bharat trains aside, who does the Railways really cater to?

Kartik T.
From its inception, the Indian Railways created its own food culture and a unique genre of cooking.
Indian Railways food and its regional makeover: will the gamble pay off?

Priyadarshini Chatterjee
The Kangra Valley Railway, which today chugs off from Nurpur Road station in Himachal Pradesh, was proposed with the intent of opening up the Kangra and Kullu valleys for trade
The haunted Kangra Valley Railway

Bharath Moro
India, Maharashtra, Perspective view and curve of Indian train at the dawn. Indian trains are the cheapest way to travel around India

Trivia hour: some Indian Railways ‘conversation starters’ from author and historian Sriram V.

Sriram V.
The 4,200 sq.m. Sir M. Visvesvaraya Train Terminal in Bengaluru which opened last year
The folly of 5-star railway stations in India

Gautam Bhatia
A train goes through the Bolan Pass in Balochistan, Pakistan.
When the Indian Railways stumbled upon 19th century papers and photos that revealed its lost rail line in Pakistan

Maitri Porecha
