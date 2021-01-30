Indian Grey Hornbill shows up at Adyar Estuary

An Indian Grey Hornbill sighted at Adyar Estuary. Photo: Lakshmi Arunachalam

30 January 2021

The bird was found last weekend at a patch that has made it to eBird many a time with records of rare sightings of many other species

A patch at Adyar Estuary demonstrates the Patagonia Picnic Basket Effect. With one goggle-eyed record after another, birders flock to it expecting megaticks. Obviously, this expectation ends up more often in disappointments. However, the rarities do come along just in time to refresh the patch’s reputation for big-ticket sightings. So, well-hoofed, the patch has an impressively long check-list to offer.

The patch added one more rare, grey feather to its heavily decorated cap on January 23.

This patch runs alongside the Theosophical Society compound wall, and the closest landmark is the broken bridge.

On January 23, Lakshmi Arunachalam and her husband Prabhu Mathiyalagan turned around, having brought an early-morning birding session to a close. A bird coming out of nowhere had no idea they were done birding for the day.

Black-capped Kingfisher. Photo: Rama Neelamegam

It was an Indian Grey Hornbill announcing its presence to them, with excited squeals.

Lakshmi’s eBird record has a note: “We first heard its call. Then we spotted it and it was hopping on tree top branches all the while calling.”

Prabhu recalls how its calls first led him to believe he was in the presence of a raptor.

The bird was found on the other side of the wall, inside the Theosophical Society.

From what is known about this species, its appearance in an urban setting is nothing to wire home about. It is known for its adaptability to urban environments. That day, it showed up in an arboreal space, which again is its natural environment.

Daurian Starling. Photo: Aravind AM

eBird reviewer Vikas Madhav Nagarajan points out that what makes the sighting truly remarkable is not so much the sighting itself as what preceded it: Years, in fact decades of silence.

“An Indian Grey Hornbill sighting closest to Chennai is at Javadhi Hills, where I had seen a pair of them,” says Vikas.

He underlines that the Indian Grey Hornbill is not migratory in these parts, and technically a resident. As it had not disturbed the record books, the news of its sighting was received just as that of a rare visitor would be.

The only reasonable response to this sighting is that the patch has to be monitored, with eyes peeled back.

The Indian Grey Hornbill is usually found as a pair, even in a small group, and rarely all by itself.

Says Vikas, “There is only one time that I have seen the Indian Grey Hornbill alone, but even then the bird was in a mixed flock.”

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Vivek Puliyeri

Let us get back to the patch and its almost talismanic power to host rare sightings, of which there are many. However, one that remains etched, in part because it is more recent than most others, is the sighting of the the Daurian Starling on October 6, 2018 by Aravind AM. The next day, Vivek Puliyeri would head to the patch, and be greeted with the sight of the same bird. On September 16, 2016, Vivek had sighted an Orange-breasted Green Pigeon at this patch. On November 2, 2016, ecologist and bird researcher P. Hopeland would see one, most likely the same bird.

eBird lists only one observation of a Jungle Babbler with photographic evidence within Chennai, and where does this sighting come from?

At this very patch, on October 6, 2017, a Jungle Babbler crossed Vivek’s path.

There are only three records of the European Roller, with photographic evidence, and they are by Rama Neelamegam (October 13, 2018) and Vikas and Sidharth Srinivasan (both on October 17, 2018) and they come from around this patch in Adyar Estuary.

Jungle Babbler. Photo: Vivek Puliyeri

In a classic case of Patagonia Picnic Basket Effect, sightings of the Black-Capped Kingfisher at the patch generated considerable interest among birders in 2017 and 2018.

“There are three places that one is mostly likely to sight the Black-capped Kingfisher: the Adyar Estuary, Pulicat and Kelambakkam. At this patch, birder Arvind Amritraj has seen three Black-capped Kingfishers on the other side of the wall, inside TS, on an occasion when he had got permission to go birding inside the campus,” says Rama.

The Black-capped Kingfisher is at home in coastal and estuarine habitats, especially when marked by mangroves.

Rama continues: “There was one spot near the patch where a Black-capped Kingfisher would be sitting, drawing a lot of attention from birders. It was out in the open, sitting exactly opposite SSTCN’s hut-like enclosure created to keep Olive Ridley eggs, and this had become a landmark of sorts. Many birders would head to the patch for a glimpse of this bird, though there is no telling if it was always the same bird that would sit perched there, day after day. This was in 2017-2018. But both in 2019 and 2020, there have been no records of sightings of the Black-capped Kingfisher in these known haunts.”

The lone Black-capped Kingfisher at this patch became something of a local legend, points out Arvind AM, and adds: “During one trip to the estuary, I saw a few waders and when I was coming back disappointed, I saw this Black-capped Kingfisher.”

That made his day.