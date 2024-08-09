Independence Day 2024 | Young India: hope, dreams and democracy

The April-May Lok Sabha elections in India and the political campaign leading up to it started a nationwide discourse on democracy and what it means for the youth, who make up more than half of India’s population. What are their aspirations and expectations from a government in its third term? Do they have faith in the country’s political, economic and social systems to make a successful life for themselves? What are their concerns, and what changes would they like to see in the long-term?

In our conversations with a cross-section of young Indians ahead of Independence Day, one thing became clear: they are politically aware and keen to do their bit for the development of the nation. From casting their vote in an informed manner to working at the grassroots level to effect change, the youth want to be active participants in the country’s democratic framework. According to Madhuwanti Banerjee, former professor of sociology at S.K. Somaiya College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai, India’s youth will never compromise on democracy. Whether it was protesting for justice in the Nirbhaya rape case in 2012 or the 2014 movement to save Aarey’s forest or the 2019 protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, “they were out there on the streets, risking their lives to express their dissent against what they thought was unjust and undemocratic”, she says.

Also, unlike what many people might think, Gen Z is a very sensible generation, according to Banerjee. “As a teacher, I can tell you that they are aware, empathetic, more accepting of different castes, classes, genders and cultures. The political and sociological discourse and dissent at colleges and universities is very healthy. I have seen them fighting for democracy, standing up for it without any fear.” Edited excerpts of a few young voices:

Anamika Sudhakar, 24

NGO employee | Gurugram

We have the right to vote, but are we doing it right? There is caste politics and religion politics, which make people sentimental about who they vote for — that shouldn’t be the case. People in power are shaping people’s opinions and leading uninformed decision-making. Election ethics are compromised, yet there are no consequences for the guilty. It’s frustrating to see propaganda media creating factions amongst common folk based on religion identity, gender, caste, community and more. It distracts people from what the need of the hour is: to save the environment and mitigate climate crisis. Laws detrimental to both are being approved, but people are too busy fighting to notice. I have chosen to work in the NGO sector with a grassroots education institution along with the government to make a change.

Aleena Aakashamittayi, 28

Poet, Dalit and queer activist | Kochi

The growing micro-aggression towards minorities and queer people is saddening. Even in what people perceive as a progressive state such as Kerala, I, a Dalit woman, am not able to find a rented accommodation. Even if I do find a place, I know I will constantly be under scrutiny. The attitude of people towards the minority has significantly changed in the last 10 years, ever since democracy in India has been interpreted as majoritarianism. My endeavour is to address these problems through my poetry and via public discourse and engagement with students. Silence is not the answer. Now is the time to speak up and fight for democracy.

Abdul Razzaq, 28

Data analyst | Dehradun

It is as if only a few people in the country know that we are a democratic nation and the others never got the memo. The entire narrative right now is authoritarian. Growing up, it was not a big deal to have a Muslim name. Yes, we were called Pakistanis during cricket matches, but it was just banter. Even our elders didn’t think much about it. But in the last 10 years, the hatred has become blatant. I refrain from telling people my name in casual conversations and I am scared of approaching the police because I fear that I will be ill-treated. I, sometimes, think about leaving the country, but I don’t want to. The last election results did give me some hope. I, however, realised that most people who didn’t vote for the BJP did so not to save our Constitution but to vote for their communities.

Tusharr Khanna, 28

Actor | Mumbai

Growing up in a business family, I have realised that governance is all about power, politics and money. It’s never by the people and for the people — whether it is the ruling party or the opposing party. So, I am inclined towards the development agenda of the right. I believe that if you want a country to grow, some harsh decisions, which may not be in everyone’s interest, have to be made. That’s the compromise you make to see your country grow economically and gain the respect of people from around the world. For me, democracy is not greater than my country’s growth.

Elizer Bareh, 28

Actor | Shillong

The biggest frustration of living in India is the racism we people from the Northeast face every day. We are teased, bullied, insulted almost everywhere across India, yet nothing is done to stop people from demeaning us. When will India realise that we too are an integral part of the country?

Sakchi Jain, 24

Chartered accountant and content creator | Ranchi

The decisions of governance today seem to be influenced by power politics rather than democracy. While it is complex to retain the true essence of democracy, I do think there is room for improvement and youth can play a big role in it. During the last election, I scanned the Internet for reliable resources of information, had long conversations with my father, and then cast my vote. But the most exasperating part of living in India today is the deep-rooted corruption at the ground level. When one experiences this, it’s difficult to trust the administration. Then there is also the rising cost of living, healthcare, food and sky-rocketing inflation. That makes things very difficult for people from lower income groups.

Malhar Kalambe, 23

Environmentalist and digital content creator | Mumbai

Democracy can only be upheld if we participate in everyday governance. Most of us believe that casting our vote once every five years is the extent of our democratic duty. That’s definitely not enough. I clean up Mumbai beaches and organise cleanliness drives to do my bit. What inspired me to do this is the movie Rang de Basanti (2006). There’s a line in the movie that goes “Koi desh perfect nahi hota, usse perfect banana padhta hain” (no country is perfect, one has to work towards making it perfect). This statement sums up the current situation of our country and how each citizen needs to actively work towards its welfare.

Shailee Mehta, 27

Artist | Indore

Democracy should give people the right to dissent without any fear. This, obviously, is in a state of grave danger. I have the means to express my dissent through art, but I know that others don’t. As a woman, I am also constantly aware of the body and people’s gaze. Even if a crime happens, I am not sure the culprits will be brought to justice because they belong to a particular caste or community. When I was in college, I did think of going abroad. But today, I feel the country needs thinkers, especially people who come from privilege and can do things that minorities cannot. What’s the use of my privilege if I can’t create a community, and question or challenge the system? Artists should no longer be confined to their studios. We are thinkers, emotional empathisers, and must use that empathy to engage with communities, educate people and work on the ground. I volunteer with animal shelters to do my part.

Siddhesh Sakore, 28

Farmer | Pune

One crucial element in the functioning of a democracy is to ensure that the benefits of government policies reach the grassroots and are implemented, which seldom happens. As an educated mechanical engineer-turned-farmer, I know that, on paper, there are many great policies to support the poorest of farmers and our country’s agrarian economy. But because of bureaucracy and extensive paperwork, uneducated, poor farmers can’t access them. Many of them don’t even know they exist. I have taken it upon myself to educate them about these policies through my farmers’ collective and bridge the gap between the government and them. I think all of us need to do our bit to help the most vulnerable in society. That’s one way to keep democracy alive in the country.

Shankar Srinivasan, 24

Scientist | Bengaluru

The huge development of digital infrastructure in India and around the world has given an impetus to democracy. It’s given voice to people living in the remotest parts of the country, which also ensures accountability. As a scientist, my way of making change is to create technology that gives access to mental health infrastructure to people from all strata of the society. I have developed a wearable device called Sputnik Brain, designed to relieve stress in a non-surgical, chemical-free manner. It is being tested at NIMHANS, and I aim to make it available to people at an accessible price. This initiative aims to leverage technology to foster positive social change and empower youth.

Kartik Sabherwal, 23

Gaming entrepreneur | Jhansi

I think the media, including political analysts on YouTube, is doing great disservice to democracy by not being fair and balanced. While doing my research on whom to vote for in the last election, I only came across videos that were either completely for the BJP or against it. The same goes for other parties. But is either side getting it entirely wrong or right? Of course not. Then why is the media not presenting a fair report card of their performance. That makes the entire voting process confusing for a young voter. As a startup founder, I choose development over everything else.

Ammar Khatri, 23

Bandhini artisan | Bhuj

I understand democracy as one country, one rule, without any discrimination or favouritism. But that’s clearly not the case in India. I think caste discrimination is at an all-time high. Those affected are protesting and rallying for change, but the government is not paying any heed to them. I am also worried about the growing drug menace here in Bhuj. And I’m concerned about the lack of proper infrastructure and support for artisans and their startups. The one thing I can do to ensure that democracy does not die in our country is to vote sensibly. So, last elections, I did a lot of research, heard opinions of respected journalists such as Ravish Kumar before casting my vote.

The Mumbai-based journalist is also a movement therapy practitioner and Kathak student.

