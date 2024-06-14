India’s cubing enthusiasts are slowly making their mark and nursing hopes of government support

Last month, on the 50th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube, Mitsubishi Electric’s TOKUFASTbot set a new Guinness World Record by solving a 3x3 puzzle in just 0.305 seconds — the time it takes a human eye to blink. The human record for solving a 3x3 Cube stands at 3.13 seconds (USA’s Max Park, 2023). According to the World Cube Association (WCA), there are 2,21,713 cubers in the world and 17,610 in India, the fastest of them being 17-year-old Abhishek R. (9.71 seconds) from Kerala.

Since its invention five decades ago, lovers of the Cube have found new ways to take this game of twists and turns to the next level. While India’s representation on the global cubing stage leaves much to be desired, there is enough brewing in pockets around the country to pave the way for international glory.

In 2011, buoyed by the enthusiasm of its students passionate about solving the puzzle, IIT Bombay (IIT-B) formed a Rubik’s Cube Club. The very next year, the institute broke the world record for the most number of people solving the Cube simultaneously with 937 cubers cracking the puzzle in less than 30 minutes. Since then, the interest in the largely male-dominated game has grown manifold. In fact, a post-dinner Rubik’s Cube workshop is conducted as an icebreaker for freshers in July. This year, the club is trying to conduct a WCA tournament, says Yash Kulkarni, a third-year student of Metallurgy Engineering and Materials Science and manager of the club.

Cuber Abhijeet Ghodgaonkar, who was a research fellow at IIT-B from 2021 to 2023, and is currently a scientific officer at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, is a WCA trainee delegate from India West region and Advisory Council Member since 2019. He has participated in and organised many cubing contests in India, and has been to 89 WCA competitions in four different countries. The 28-year-old is the current Asian champion in 4x4 blindfolded and national record holder in 4x4 blindfolded and 5x5 blindfolded. “We want to encourage more people to take up the Cube,” he says. “All the cubers who participate or organise do it out of personal interest as there is no sponsorship or recognition for this as a sport by the government.”

Broad appeal

Software professional Shivam Bansal, 24, from Agra, has been cubing since 2010. A former world record holder in 3x3 multi-blindfolded (MBLD), he is currently ranked fourth in the category, and is the Asian champion in 5x5 blindfolded and MBLD. He is the no.1 Indian in Kinch ranks, which is the overall ranking in Rubik’s Cube. He also holds two Guinness World Records in MBLD 48/48 and most cubes solved in an hour by a team. “The inspiration runs in the family as my sister, Saumya, is also a cuber,” says Bansal. “She is the only Indian female cuber to participate in two world championships. She is also the former female national record holder in Pyraminx, Skewb.”

A cuber from the age of 10, Bansal has his sights set on the upcoming Rubik’s WCA Asian Championship 2024 to be held in Malaysia in November, and the WCA World Championship 2025 in Washington.

Behind a competition

Soham Adarkar, co-founder of Cubenama, an online store for cubing supplies, has been competing and organising Rubik’s Cube events since 2015. So far, he has participated in 42 competitions and organised and supported over 30 official competitions and several unofficial cubing events across Maharashtra, Kerala, New Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. To organise a Rubik’s Cube competition, he says, one just needs a sound understanding of the game, a venue and a good team. “Once the pre-requisites are met, you send a request to WCA, which regulates all official speed cubing competitions across the world,” he adds.

For a country that churns out chess grandmasters by the dozen, it comes as a surprise that the Rubik’s Cube is still considered a mere toy, continues Adarkar. “Although the competitions are self-funded and the organisers don’t make any money from a competition since the WCA is a recognised non-profit, we do it for the community.”

