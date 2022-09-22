It is not easy to get rich. If it was, people like you and me would be billionaires and every beggar in India would be driving a Lamborghini to work. And yet, in what is arguably the greatest fairy tale in the history of human civilisation, the world’s third richest man has been produced by a country whose ranking in the Human Development Index is lower than its FIFA ranking.

Yes, I am talking about Adani- ji who has brought cheer to every starving and malnourished Indian by winning the bronze medal. Sure, the gold is still firmly in Elon Musk’s grasp. But getting this bronze is way tougher than winning an Olympic gold — there are hundreds of Olympic gold-medallists but only one third-richest man.

Also, it is never easy to be a billionaire businessman in a country where so many people can barely afford basic necessities like food, shelter, education and justice. How will your business make money when people are too poor to buy diddly squat, as Woody Harrelson might say. Even if you do, somehow, become a billionaire, it is difficult to stay rich in a poor country. First problem is jealousy. Poor Indians are so jealous of rich Indians they constantly try to trip up new business plans such as changing farm laws or purchasing PSUs.

No complaints

The second big challenge, of course, is electoral bonds. But then, no one becomes a billionaire without knowing how to convert every challenge into opportunity. Indian billionaires are no exception. You won’t find an Indian billionaire complaining about electoral bonds. Contrary to what any logical person might expect, all the whining about electoral bonds is from cheapskates who’ve haven’t spent a naya paisa buying one.

The third and most dangerous problem is capital letters such as IT, ED, CBI, CID, PMLA, etc. No other country lets them loose on wealth creators the way India does. Just look at Nirav Modi, Mallya, and that other round fellow. All forced to leave their pet dogs and pet reporters in India and flee to foreign. In the last eight years, 25,764 patriotic millionaires have left their motherland. This year alone, another 8,000 India-loving HNIs will quit India. But not Adani- ji. He will stay put, which is another reason why I’m proud of him, as every Indian should be.

The day I heard an Indian has rolled over dozens of foreigners to become No.3 richest in the world, I organised a small function in our Housing Society where I distributed Mysore-pak to everyone, and afterwards, we sang the national anthem, hoisted the national flag, fed the national bird, and smelled the national flower. We ended the festivities by taking a group pledge to abandon our crab mentality and collectively do everything we can to ensure that Adani- ji once again makes India proud by achieving the ultimate achievement — becoming the No.1 richest person in the world.

Secret of success

The day that happens, I will personally break 10,001 coconuts as a token of appreciation. In fact, I have an idea (I’m amazed no one thought of this before): since Adani- ji’’s personal GDP is growing faster than India’s GDP, the easiest and quickest way to make India a $10 trillion economy is for all of us to work towards making Adani- ji a centi-trillionaire. What say?

This column is a satirical take on life and society

You must be wondering what is the secret of Adani- ji’s success? Why is he a multi-billionaire while your BP is still rising over petty things like GST and EMI? You have also worked hard for many years, saved, invested, and reimbursed every single medical bill, including ones for Vicks Vaporub and Sensodent. Then why you are not billionaire? Or even a friend of one? I myself — the closest I’ve come to shaking hands with a billionaire was an ex-colleague named B.N. Nair from Ernakulam.

It might be hard to swallow for underachievers but the truth is, in today’s India — a country growing so fast that Adani- ji added $70 billion in 2022 alone — anyone can become a billionaire provided they follow his formula. What is Adani- ji’s recipe for success? Simple: Always listen to Suniel Shetty. Adani- ji is 60, Shetty- ji is 61. But Adani- ji has been following Shetty- ji’s advice for 61 years. Shetty- ji generously shared his success formula in a LinkedIn post recently. I urge you to go read it, and no I haven’t taken money from Shetty- ji.

For the benefit of all aspiring billionaires who have a mental block against LinkedIn influencers, here’s Shetty- ji’s formula, in his own words: “Discipline + sincerity + hard work = happiness & success.”

The author of this satire, is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.