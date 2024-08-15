Independence Day 2024 | India’s ‘mosaic’ children

Over the past year, I have come across several headlines in news reports that reference communities based on linguistic boundaries: ‘Malayali trekker stranded in…’, ‘Telugu man competing in…’, ‘Punjabi woman killed…’.

My son is half-Tamil, half-Malayali, but fully from Delhi, in his own uncomplicated mind. In my overthinking brain, I wonder, if he ever makes it to a headline (hopefully, a happy one), how he will be ‘classified’, which community will ‘claim him’. In an opportunistic world, if it’s good news, possibility both will.

Like Thulasendrapuram, the village in Tamil Nadu that is praying for Kamala Harris to become President of the United States, even though no one from her family still lives there. At a rally recently in Montana, Donald Trump, her opponent in the presidential election, asks bizarrely: “You know it’s interesting: nobody really knows her last name.” Then, “Harris, it’s like Harris. I don’t know how the hell did this happen.” It happened because she has an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. And on another occasion, “I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?” It didn’t occur to him she could be both.

Life is simple when you have a single-place identity, meaning if your parents are from a particular area, you speak that language at home, and you’ve grown up there. Our identities get complicated when we are migrants; our sense of belonging turns into longing, when we have been exiled or cut off from our place of birth; when our homes are not really where our hearts are.

A large influence on where people live and move to is politics and policies. This month, in an enforcement of the straight and narrow, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who on social media ironically announces himself first as a citizen of India before Chief Minister of Assam, said that a new domicile policy would be implemented, making only those born in the State eligible for government jobs.

Similarly, last month, the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, mandated reservation for local candidates in 50% of management positions and 70% of non-management positions in private-sector jobs. Proficiency in Kannada was one of the criteria to define ‘local candidate’. The bill faced a massive push-back from industry and was temporarily put on hold. Migrants, after all, are the brick-and-mortar, the brains-and-muscle, of many cities.

Quota quandary The Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries/Factories Act, 2019, stipulated that 75% of jobs in industry be reserved for locals, including joint ventures and projects undertaken under the public-private partnership mode In 2023, the Haryana High Court quashed the government’s law guaranteeing 75% reservation to locals in private sector jobs in Haryana. The matter is now is the Supreme Court The Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2021 & Rule 2022 mandates that any employer with a workforce of more than 10 people, must set aside 75% of jobs that pay out less than ₹40,000, for locals

The Kashmiri identity

When someone asks Uma Ganju where she’s from, she says, “Srinagar,” and for people internationally, “Srinagar, in Kashmir.” Because, “there is always a follow-up question about the trouble there. Maybe it is my way of letting the world know that there’s this place where all is not well”. Her family left much before the 1989 insurgency, for jobs in other Indian cities, but, “One day in Delhi, my grandparents showed up at our doorstep. My grandmother was in her night clothes, and holding just one bag. My grandfather rarely spoke about Kashmir with us after that. My grandmother would tear up at the mere mention of the place. My aunt and cousins left in the middle of the night in a shared taxi, bundled up with other fleeing Kashmiri Hindus.”

The IT professional often asks her cousins why they still say they are from Kashmir, even though they have all been away for decades. “My youngest cousin, who is about 28, said something interesting the other day — our upbringing is so Kashmiri; we speak Kashmiri, celebrate Kashmiri festivals [Navreh and Pann]; eat rogan josh and drink kehwa; we wear athors and pherans; our folk tales and stories of kings, queens, and saints are Kashmiri.”

Wound tightly into her sense of where she is from, is anger, grief, helplessness, longing, and despair at the loss of home, and the understanding that there may never be a return to the homeland in her lifetime. “We don’t have Kashmir, all we have is our identity,” Ganju says. She now lives in Delhi and has a British passport, and while Delhi is home, the longing for Kashmir still leaves her with a lump in the throat. She went back to Srinagar in 2001, but hasn’t been able to since. She says she wouldn’t be able to bear it.

Muneef Khan’s story overlaps with Ganju’s in terms of the city they call home now, but Khan, 27, says he is Tamilian-Kashmiri or Kashmiri-Tamilian. For his family, Kashmir is where they are from, and Tamil Nadu is where they do business. For Khan, who speaks with a distinct ‘Southie’ intonation, “My thinking voice is Tamil; culturally I am Tamil and Kashmiri; in terms of the music I listen to and the movies I watch, it’s Tamil.” At home, his parents spoke Kashmiri and Urdu, but he remembers the food on the table gradually making the transition from alev te maaz (potatoes and meat) to sambar-rasam-poriyal, as his mother adapted from Srinagar’s chilly weather to Madurai’s heat. He can transition from a veshti to a Pathan suit with ease, irrespective of where he is.

Khan is practical in his acceptance of his twin identities. He says understanding the rhythms of people — their body language, instruments, festivals — makes it easier for him to pick up the language. “It’s the reason I can adapt easily, anywhere,” he says, adding that he speaks Tamil, Kashmiri, Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, and a smattering of the other South Indian languages. Sometimes, people with a linear understanding of belonging have asked him to choose where he’s from. “I can’t,” he says, simply, sliding along the spectrum of belonging.

Cities for one and all

In the forced ‘general knowledge’ classes of the 90s, one ‘lesson’ was to ‘mug up’ sobriquets given to cities: Chicago, the windy city; Venice, the floating city, and so on. If ever there was one to describe Delhi, it would be the city of migrants — not just from the camps set up for people who fled across a forced border drawn at the time of Independence, but also from conquerors who came from Central Asia through the middle ages, and settled here. They all created a mosaic, like Nek Chand’s Rock Garden in Chandigarh, with sculptures made of recycled ceramic.

This October, I will have lived in Delhi for 25 years, and it has accepted me much like it has everyone else. For a person who grew up in cantonments across North India’s small towns, never belonging anywhere, Delhi has given me a clear adult identity through the jobs I have held, the friends I have made, and the school my son went to. I am also proud of what the city offers. I do not know of any other place in the world where you’d find a housing colony casually built around a 13th century structure where thieves were killed (Hauz Khas), or where people do yoga every morning on the lawns in front of monuments from the 15th and 16th centuries (Lodhi Gardens).

In fact, built and natural environments are fundamental to the theory of place identity, a concept that straddles many disciplines, including psychology and sociology.

The Encyclopedia of Applied Psychology (2004) describes place identity thus: “Individuals often develop an emotional bond to their life space, essentially their home and the neighbourhood, but often also urban places and spaces on a larger scale.” The anchoring that space identity provides “reflects the individual’s motivations, social status, family situation, and projects for the future”.

Yet, Delhi feels temporary, like we’re here for a lowbrow purpose — for employment, for some fun, nothing more. Do I belong in Delhi? No. Is Delhi home? Yes. Where am I from? Madras — an unhurried city where I fit into the landscape, a place that let me be. Not Chennai, with its rushing traffic and impersonal ‘flats’. My parents are Tamilian, as am I, unlike my son, who has been brought up in the rough and tumble of a city where what you have, and who your father is, are more important than where you’re from.

I ask Ayna, 28, who comes home to do the cleaning, what Delhi feels like to her. “Ye to ghar hai, Didi. Bangal mein pet ka chawal nahi ho raha tha, aur ab dil yahin lag gaya hai [This is home. In Bengal, our stomachs were never full with rice, and now our hearts are here],” she says. Yet, she misses her larger family and home in Shantirhati, Dakshin Dinajpur district. “So, where are you from,” I ask her. “Kalkatta se,” she says, without any sense of dissonance.

The Economic Survey of Delhi 2023-24 says, “The population growth rate in Delhi during the last decade was higher than the national level by 3.5%.” Also that “…the natural increase in population [difference between number of births and deaths] during 2022 was 1.72 lakh, whereas migration has been estimated at 2.21 lakh”.

Lawyer Madhu Moolchandani, 67, remembers the stories told by her grandfather, who studied law in pre-Partition Karachi — of the cosmopolitan city he had grown up in, the home they had, the fields they surveyed, even the things they had acquired over the years — before they were forced to move to Delhi. She feels no sense of longing for a lost home though. Her only regret is that she couldn’t take her mother back to their hometown, Larkana in the Sindh province, to see what was left of their ancestral property.

Moolchandani, who lives with her sister Sadhana in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, says the area’s familiarity is what keeps her connected to the city. “We were born here, we went to school and college here, and now we work here,” she says, matter-of-factly, though she doesn’t connect with many other parts of the city, like, for instance, Yamuna paar (across the river) — shorthand for middle-class people. “Delhi is cosmopolitan. No one asks us where we are from or where we have come from. Most Punjabis here are migrants, too. The city has always accepted everyone and does so today, too.” At home, the sisters speak Sindhi, but with their cousins, it’s increasingly English and Hindi. The concepts of home and language fit together like pieces of a mosaic, neatly arranged on paper, not jostling for space in her mind.

Many tongues

English was the language 45-year-old Smriti Lamech’s grandmother insisted everyone speak in, at their Allahabad home, because people had married into other communities so much, “she wanted everyone to feel at home”.

In her TedX talk, Lamech, a communications professional, speaks about her “mosaic home”, conjuring up images of ‘chip flooring’ so popular in Gen X’s growing-up years. Her grandparents were a mix of Tamil, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Bengali, Garhwali, making her a sixth-culture kid. The term ‘third-culture kid’ was coined by sociologist Ruth Hill Useem, who researched American and Indian children who create a third culture, away from their homeland, but also not the same as their adopted land.

“It’s human nature to migrate, to blend, to fuse, to mix culture, experience, and heritage…” Lamech says, from the stage, with ease. “The beauty of any mosaic lies in its diversity. The fact that it’s irregular, the fact that there are contrasts, this is what makes every story unique. It’s what makes it yours.”

Stereotypes annoy her. “When I watched Shah Rukh eat noodles and dahi in the movie Ra. One [2011], I felt white hot rage run up my spine. But it also bothers me when people talk about Uttar Pradesh as this monolith of rowdiness. It’s where I grew up, it’s the land where freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad fought to death, the place of shayari.” She finds it difficult to relate to U.P. now though, despite Hindi being her “love language”, because of the current political dispensation. She also doesn’t resonate with people deeply embedded in their regional identities, and her closest friends are “families giving up on narrow ideas” of belonging. “I can never be a part of a Tamil or Telugu association.”

The need to belong to a regional group was strong a generation ago, when people got a sense of security from it, says Bihar native Randhir Mishra, 55. A management professional based in Bengaluru, Mishra says security today is more dependent on factors such as affluence, education, technology — the idea of belonging is layered.

His wife is from Kuchaman in Rajasthan, and their daughter, adopted 16 years ago, was born in Odisha. They speak Maithili and Marwari at home, though as time goes by and their daughter grows up, it is mostly English, with a smattering of Kannada. “If you ask her where she’s from, she’ll give you a factual answer: that she was born in Odisha, and her father is from Bihar and mother from Rajasthan, but she is a Bengalurean.” With time, he says, they are ready for their daughter’s questions. “We have told her there is complete freedom to get in touch with all aspects of her life. We don’t want her to feel secretive about any dimension of her life.”

For Mishra, home is where his wife and daughter are, and while he has family back in his hometown Mithila, and a strong tethering with a regional deity, he has also lived across India and the world, in over 20 cities. “It’s the people, more than the places, that give you a sense of connection,” he says.

