In the path of rivalries

‘The Trojan Horse Affair’ allows us to walk with Reed and Syed as they doggedly follow the most tenuous leads

Hamza Syed gave up a career in medicine to become a journalist because he believed in that stories — and the ability to tell them — could make a difference. As a British citizen of Pakistani origin, he had seen the insidious rise of an “Islamophobic logic” in a U.K. moving towards Brexit, revealing itself in throwaway remarks by politicians about women in hijab and facile associations of faith with religious fundamentalism. The story that sparked his journalistic impulse had to do with an unsigned letter that pointed to a supposedly sinister plot by Islamic extremists to take over public schools in Birmingham. “Operation Trojan Horse”, as the alleged plot came to be known, was never proven, and the identity of the letter writer was never found, but it set in motion a series of events that sparked a government probe, upended teaching careers, sent a high-performing school in a Muslim neighbourhood into a downslide, and left a cloud of suspicion over an entire community.

Hamza Syed teamed up with journalist Brian Reed from Serial Productions (now owned by The New York Times) to investigate the truth behind the letter — who wrote it and why, and, more importantly, why it was allowed to cause the damage it did. Their investigation, conducted over several years, unfolds across the eight episodes of The Trojan Horse Affair, a podcast that is as much about story as it is about the dynamics of story making.

The duo’s reporting progresses in fits and starts, through the Birmingham city council to the department of education and the country home of a pair of retired teachers and other venues where Syed and Reed meet with the many people connected with the events following the appearance of the mysterious letter.

Syed’s location as a Muslim and a person of colour in British society, are powerful drivers that frame his journalism, and, as someone who had “carved out a sweet spot, a brown person who white people were at ease around... I thought I could get access to white rooms of power and focus them on our brown issues.” But his growing frustration and disenchantment is clear as he deals with recalcitrant sources and an opaque bureaucracy.

“I know it’s common for us immigrants to get twisted up in our split-cultured existence,” he says, after a dead-end conversation with a Birmingham councillor who, despite being generally sympathetic to the Muslim community, “still managed to make people like me sound alien and dangerous in some way”.

The conversations between the two reporters offer powerful insights into how personal location and experience shape the ways in which a story is seen, pursued, and told. The structure of the series is reminiscent of the typical journalistic whodunit, real-life stories recreated in films like Spotlight and All the President’s Men. The podcast allows us to walk with Reed and Syed as they file requests for information and doggedly follow the most tenuous leads, alternating between hope and despair.

In Episode 2, we watch them set up their “HQ” in Syed’s parents’ bedroom, whiteboards and stickies on the wall as they apply their forensic skills to the letter of interest. Reed recounts the moment: “Hamza sat in his parent’s bed and read the letter aloud, as I paced around, scribbling names and schools on the white boards, circling some, crossing off others.”

It’s the details like this that draw us into the journey that Syed and Reed are on, and keep us there for a binge-worthy eight episodes. The Trojan Horse Affair is a podcast that is particularly resonant in these times, reminding us of how easily localised, professional rivalries can become coopted by powerful forces into narratives that serve political ends — in this case, feeding into Islamophobia.

