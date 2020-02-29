‘In the Field’: A podcast that takes you inside the social sector in loving detail

29 February 2020 16:10 IST

The episodes traverse a range of vexing questions, from malnutrition to environmental justice to primary education to protest movements

By and large, ‘NGO work’ is seen by many as hopelessly idealistic and driven more by good intentions than strategy and planning. Those within the sector often struggle to explain what they do, and descriptions reduce nuanced processes of engagement and change to numbers and narrow outcome measures — reduction in school dropouts, increase in under-5 survival rates, an attitude tuck here, a behaviour nip there.

“Most stories about development don’t really deconstruct what is happening in the field, or link this with the larger contemporary debates in society,” says Radhika Vishwanathan, one of the hosts and originators of the podcast In the Field, a show that takes you inside and alongside the many parts of what is loosely termed the social sector. Vishwanathan and her partner-in-podcasting Samyuktha Varma launched the series in October 2017, hoping to feature the multiple voices and stakeholders in the development process and the ways in which this connects to the larger discourses around social, political and economic change.

Tales in detail

Each episode in the two-series-old show is (in their words) ‘lovingly crafted’ to move away from the tedious unidimensional narratives that submerge the complex, wonderfully detailed stories of individuals, communities, networks and systems that make change happen. The 15 episodes (plus a couple of bonus pieces) traverse a range of vexing questions, from malnutrition to environmental justice to primary education to the promises and perils of protest movements. It’s hard to fit an episode into a neat thematic label; that is, after all, the nature of the beast. Nutrition is connected to education is connected to livelihoods is connected to caste is connected to gender. It is in their refusal to shy away from complexity that Vishwanathan and Varma find their métier.

Take Episode 2 in the second series, for instance, about ‘worklife’. You are caught in one of Bengaluru’s famed gridlocks listening to a familiar conversation about traffic and the frustrations of the daily commute: “one of the greatest points of tension in a worker’s life,” says Varma.

A hopeful space

She then expertly steers your attention beyond the blaring horns to the work of a transport economist from Bangladesh and the idea of the commute “as a commodity,” explicating, in some detail, the relationship between mobility, congestion and urbanisation, and the ways in which spending on public transport (or the lack of it) further disadvantages the poor. We then enter a hopeful space as we listen to the members of a feisty civil society group that is advocating for more sustainable transport systems in Bengaluru. Varma then flies us across to Sakinaka in Mumbai where we are introduced to the work of Aajeevika, an NGO that works on the messy issues concerning labour and migration. In the space of an hour, we begin to understand how urban planning, public transport, livelihoods, all undergird our worklife — whether you are a Bhojpuri-speaking construction worker in Mumbai or an IT worker in Bengaluru.

Both Vishwanathan and Varma have worked in the development sector, and their impetus for the show was the recognition that outside the sector, there was very little understanding of what went on inside it, how the wheels moved and what form roadblocks took, and how even small victories were shaped. “While we were mainly addressing the sector, we were pleasantly surprised to find that others — for instance family — reacted very positively,” says Varma.

The success of the show, which is supported by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, has encouraged them to explore other themes, under the umbrella of their new podcasting company, Vaaka (spoken word, in Malayalam/Tamil). One of these to watch out for is City of Women on how women in Bengaluru navigate the city.

