In search of a silver lining

Going on a motorcycle trip around India is the ultimate dream for many. For Cameron Perry, Scott Grills and Taylor Hogan, it is all about a cause. The three 25-year-old Australians are riding around the country as part of an initiative by their venture Ride For Rights, in partnership with Child Rights and You (CRY). The trio, who are childhood friends, grew up in Sydney and have all been engaged in social work for the underprivileged before. Scott, who has worked with the differently-abled, elderly and recovering alcoholics in rural settings in Papua New Guinea, says Ride For Rights is their way of giving back.

“At a young age, you don’t realise what you have, that strikes you as you get older. We were fortunate growing up in Sydney, but as a result of our work, we have developed a love and passion for giving back to people. Our vision is to help people.”

Their journey started in New Delhi on March 4, and has seen them pass through Rajasthan, Haryana, Mumbai, Goa, Hampi and Davangere before reaching Bengaluru. The objective of their trip, besides raising awareness about the circumstances faced by young, underprivileged children, is to shoot a documentary that they aim to distribute to a network of people eager to make a difference.

“At each city we stop at, we interview CRY volunteers and take their help in talking to children from the local community,” says Cameron. ‘The idea is not to focus on the negative aspects of their lives, which we all know about, but to show hope and opportunity through the eyes of the children.”

Helping them with their route is Royal Enfield, who have loaned the team Himalayan motorcycles for their journey.

“We figured since we’re doing a ride around India, it might as well be on motorcycles that are linked to the country’s culture,” says Scott.

Their mission suffered a minor setback when the fourth member of their team, filmmaker Ben Butcher, suffered a medical emergency that rendered him unable to continue, but Cameron, Scott, and Taylor are determined to see their journey through. “It has been a beautiful journey so far, passing through so much different scenery and cultural changes. We start somewhere in the morning and by evening find ourselves in completely different settings,” Cameron says.

The team is now on their return leg, through Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Varanasi, before ending the journey back in Delhi on April 14. “We hope that we get a good response from the trip. CRY is just one NGO and India is one country, but there are underprivileged children everywhere, and we want to ride in different countries and raise awareness. It is not about whether you can help financially, but about giving some of your time to the people who need it,” Cameron says.

The team is documenting the journey on social media under the handle Ride For Rights on Facebook and Instagram.

The crowdfunding campaign can be accessed at www.ketto.org/fundraiser/rideforrights/.