In her imaginarium

In the afternoon light that coats the restaurant’s glass panel, Anjali Srinivasan plays with a teabag while we talk about her continent hopping. Bemoaning Trump and Chennai’s lack of glass blowing facilities, the glass artist is anxious about her upcoming month-long teaching stint in Seattle — she will be co-teaching a course in Glass for Social Change at the Pilchuck Glass School. “I was in Ohio when it was a blue state, not a red one,” says a perceptive Srinivasan, who is currently working on upcycled art for whisky brand Glenfiddich and a show in Germany.

An artist who deconstructs her material — she both acknowledges and interrogates the inherent qualities of the material — she was in the news last year for winning the Swarovski prize for her Unda installation. Focussing on the human touch (by developing a touch-sensitive crystal tile containing LED technology, which responds to touch with illumination) Unda, meaning undulate, is made up of 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 5,000 glass pieces, blown and produced in her studio in Dubai.

Finding poetry

To Srinivasan, glass has a voluminous, lyrical quality. The conundrum is striking: it looks like a solid, but is actually a super cool liquid. “A material that’s actually transparent, but that we use for privacy, it has luminal boundaries that are so interesting to work with conceptually,” she enthuses, adding, “I expand what it can do — responsive, interactive, conducting electricity when hot. All of it is very poetic.”

But her art isn’t performative; she’s more interested in the role of glass in a social space. “I can’t aestheticise it like a “you watch me” performance. I prefer the interactive path where my work isn’t a critique or a comment, but more of a sparking point for an exchange,” she explains.

Global connect

Of late, she is also interested in the utilitarianism of the material, especially since launching her fair trade company, ChoChoMa, in 2014. “We focus on custom handcrafted glass for clients. And when we get projects that need artisans, we rope them in,” says Srinivasan, who recently teamed up with Dulsco, a Dubai-based waste management company, to develop glass trophies with upcycled bottles, for their golf tournament. She is also working on a commission for jewellers, Van Cleef & Arpels.

The market for glass, Srinivasan believes, is huge. The issue, however, is building awareness — that handcrafted work cannot be done on a huge scale in a short time. There is also a disconnect between the material and its identity, she shares, especially if the artist is Indian. She talks about a gallery in New York, where a glass vase would get more orders than a conceptual work. “When I worked there, people were looking for some sort of Indian iconography in my work — how it’s not Indian enough or glass enough was how they perceived it in their limited sense.”

Coming full circle

Srinivasan also works with dying traditions, like bangle making. In the Mughal period, glass bangles had intricate designs and poetry carved into them. When colonialism took away the patrons of this art, these traditions suffered. “No other country works with this kind of intricacy, so I’m identifying bangle makers now to scale their tech, use portable machines, and create bangles that can be blown into other objects,” she says. A series of installations she made with bangles debuted in DakshinaChitra in 2014, as part of Art Chennai, before travelling to the Pilchuck Glass School and the Museum of Glass in Tacoma later that same year. And though she is busy with classes currently, she hopes to revisit working with bangles soon.