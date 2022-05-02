The writer embarked on a real and literary journey to rediscover the ancient Stone Tower on the Silk Road where the East and West met

The writer embarked on a real and literary journey to rediscover the ancient Stone Tower on the Silk Road where the East and West met

Riaz Dean has a knack of making history exciting. His 2019 book, Mapping the Great Game: Explorers, Spies & Maps in Nineteenth-century Asia, is one of those few works that live up to the expectation of the title. Here historical figures — explorers, spies and cartographers — function like characters in a novel, animating the narrative, driving it forward. There’s a lot of adventure involving advancing armies, inhospitable terrains, and the thirst for knowledge, which keeps the characters going. The author, Riaz Dean, is a member of the New Zealand Cartographical Society and an explorer himself, having travelled much of the area in Central Asia described in Great Game. His recently-released second book, The Stone Tower: Ptolemy, the Silk Road, and a 2,000-year-old Riddle, is also located in the same rugged and remote terrain.

The Stone Tower is an unusual book in that it combines history with geographical exploration and investigation. At the centre is a mystery that has long vexed scholars. Roman geographer Claudius Ptolemy speaks of a Stone Tower marking the all-important juncture in the Silk Road where the Orient and the Occident met, where merchant caravans from two halves of the world plied and exchanged their wares. But its exact location is now lost to us. Riaz Dean embarks on a literary and real journey to rediscover it. He talks about his quest in this email interview:

You talk at the end of ‘The Stone Tower’ about your backpacking journey down the Silk Road that sparked your interest in the Stone Tower. Which came first, the journey or the interest?

The journey came first, inspired after seeing evocative images of the Silk Road and reading about this network; coupled with the fact that this whole region had recently become more accessible following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Starting in late March 2005, over a period of three months, I retraced much of the Silk Road including travelling through the five ex-Soviet ‘stans’ (I learnt to speak some Russian beforehand), Afghanistan and western China.

“ I write for the general reader with the aim to making history (and geography and cartography) both accessible and interesting — maybe even adding a dose of romance! ”Riaz Dean

It was a fascinating journey, to say the least, but not always an easy one. This experience made me want to learn more about this ancient trade route. In the process, I happened to read about Ptolemy’s lost Stone Tower and of the sites where researchers thought it might lie, somewhere near the half-way mark on the Silk Road. Importantly, I came to the realisation that I had visited a landmark during my travels which probably fit the bill, so I set about trying to definitively identify its location.

Why has there been a revival of interest in the Silk Road in recent years?

The romance of the Silk Road with its myriad of peoples and cultures is a huge drawcard for tourists, including those looking for off-the-beaten-track experiences. As a marketing tool, ‘the Silk Road’ phrase is so frequently employed nowadays that its historical legacy is blurred by metaphor. For scholars, the whole field of Silk Road studies is an important one, fuelled by the likes of Aurel Stein (following his find of rare manuscripts in the so-called Hidden Library) and by UNESCO’s efforts, as they study this network and its impact across the Eurasian landmass. Another practical reason for this revival is the recent increased accessibility to its remoter regions such as the ex-Soviet ‘stans’ and China’s Xinjiang province.

‘The Stone Tower’ has a riveting portrait of Aurel Stein. Can you tell us something about him?

Sir Aurel Stein was one of the last great archaeological explorers who came to India seeking his academic future. From his base in Kashmir, he crossed the high mountains north into Central Asia multiple times, beginning in 1900. Often venturing through remote regions where other Europeans dared not go, he explored China’s dreaded Taklamakan Desert to uncover major archaeological finds. The controversy surrounding him came as a result of his carting away thousands of ancient manuscripts and artworks to Britain and India after gaining access to the Hidden Library in the Caves of the Thousand Buddhas near Dunhuang, China.

You write in ‘The Stone Tower’ that “disease epidemics rapidly spread by the increasing movement of people along the Silk Road, contributed directly to its demise.” Can you elucidate?

Epidemics, turning into pandemics, have regularly threatened the world historically — the Black Death of the 14th century being an extreme case. The increased movement of people across continents along the Silk Road only magnified the rate and extent of the spread of such diseases. An earlier example I give in my book is of the Antonine Plague which raged through the Roman Empire during the 2nd century, lasted 15 years and led to the death of perhaps 15% of Rome’s residents. In modern times, fuelled by the jet-age, pandemics have been identified as one of the biggest risks to our ‘global village’ — even before the emergence of COVID-19.

Bactrian camels in Nubra Valley, Leh. These camels were the chief mode of transportation along the Silk Road | Photo Credit: Getty Images/ IStock

How did Ptolemy arrive at his map of the world without having travelled all over?

Claudius Ptolemy (c. AD 90–168) was the finest scholar of his time and his work dominated the Christian and Islamic worlds for 1,500 years. His maps were remarkably accurate for regions he had sound information about, particularly around the Mediterranean and stretching east to Bactria where the ancient Greeks had settled in the wake of Alexander the Great’s conquering army. Other than building on the work of his predecessors, Ptolemy would get information for his maps from reports by caravans and sailors returning to the port city of Alexandria. During his era, however, the known world spanned only one-half of the globe, comprising Europe, Asia and northern Africa (encompassing 80° of latitude and 180° of longitude).

Has technology made redundant the explorations and expeditions of the kind cartography is associated with?

Explorations have not stopped, but they often take a different form now versus older expeditions, of say the 1800s. Moreover, nowadays they can be undertaken by a wider range of travellers with less resources, as evidenced by my own trip. Technology has radically altered mapmaking, but with recent improvements has come the demand for more accurate and detailed maps, so cartography is very much alive and well. A great example of the possibilities that technology has to offer is the satellite map reproduced in my book to visually depict snowfall coverage in the Pamirs and thus help identify the location of the Stone Tower.

“A great example of the possibilities that technology has to offer is the satellite map reproduced in my book to visually depict snowfall coverage in the Pamirs and thus help identify the location of the Stone Tower”Riaz Dean

In ‘The Stone Tower’ you quote historian Alfred Andrea as saying, “History without romance is sterile.” Is that your guiding principle in writing books?

Yes, as I mention at the outset in my books, I write for the general reader with the aim to making history (and geography and cartography) both accessible and interesting — maybe even adding a dose of romance! I also assume most readers are relatively new to the subject and therefore do my best to explain any of the more complex issues arising in my books. For this reason, I also supplement them with many professionally prepared maps and images. Other than enjoying my books, I hope readers come away having learnt new things and even wanting to do further research of their own.

anusua.m@thehindu.co.in