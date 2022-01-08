Imprinting a sustainability message

Corporate house saves printers from being scrapped, donates them to the needy

Two massive, heavy-duty printers at Ramboll India’s Chennai’s office were headed for the scrap yard. A prudent call at the eleventh hour changed the trajectory of that journey, as also the situation of two individuals who were just looking for printers of that kind but could ill afford them.

One of the two is dealing with mobility-related disability and the other is helping young children deal with the challenges on many levels that result from being mentally challenged.

Gayathri Shankar, Head, HR, Ramboll India, notes that while moving offices most companies decide to scrap equipment of this kind, even if they are marginally old. ‘These printers are still good enough and easily have 15 years ahead of them. As we were moving offices, a decision was taken to scrap them. Fortunately, we reversed it, deciding to donate it to people who would make the most of it.”

Scanning lists of possible beneficiaries threw up two names — Andeshwari with a disability from the waist down that has her dependent on a board with rollers for mobility; and Dr. Sundar, who runs Vishalayam, a home for special children.

While Andeshwari who has a way with making utilitarian items out of scrap, will use the printer to have a Xerox shop. Dr. Sundar will use it in the office of his home for special children.

Gayathri notes that in these times of climate change, it makes absolute sense for both individuals and organisations to use any equipment till it cannot be used anymore.