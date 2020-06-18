ICCR initiative for Yoga Day

ICCR is launching Spirit of Yoga, a celebration of Yoga through music on June 21, International Yoga Day. It is based on the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, considered the foundation or the philosophy of the grand tradition and science of Yoga. “We are going through very difficult times. There is fear, anger, violence, destruction, worries about health and feelings of exclusion all around us. At a time such as this, the need of the hour is something that brings us all together, something filled with freedom, joy, life and inclusivity. ‘Spirit of Yoga’ will celebrate the essence of Yoga through music,” says a release.

Beingsattvaa, a healing retreat in Bali, Indonesia, promoted by Renuka and Subba Vaidyanathan of Singapore and Dr Varsha’s Health Solutions promoted by Dr. Varsha Narayanan of Mumbai, has come up with ‘Spirit of Yoga,’ which aims to make the sutras easy to sing or hum along for practitioners. The Yoga Sutras, sung in simple, rhythmic and lilting tunes, will be a most joyous, hummable and elevating way for people globally, to internalise and connect with the tradition of Patanjali Yoga.

‘Spirit of Yog’a will be launched across the world, through ICCR via all the Indian missions. The music and video were created during the worldwide Lockdown, with no face to face interaction. The sutras have been rendered by the renowned singer, Hariharan, who will be accompanied by Dr. Varsha Narayanan of Mumbai.