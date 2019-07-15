“I want my husband to work full-time. He doesn’t want to.”

Every 15 days or so I suddenly lose interest in what I am doing and start feeling depressed. Then I bounce back and start enjoying what I do. I joined yoga, and thereafter this is happening less frequently. However, the thought of it happening again troubles me, and right now I am in the low phase. Please help.

I assume you are discussing about not feeling good at work... If so, do you feel excited and curious about the work that you do or do you feel bored? It seems like you need intellectual stimulation where your mind feels excited and active. It must be very scary to even imagine that you will have a setback. Yoga and other forms of physical activity will definitely help you feel better. Listening to calming songs and doing meditation on a regular basis will also help. Also write down a few simple goals that you can achieve and feel good about yourself.

I got married a couple of years ago, and at the time my husband was working on building his business. I work full-time. The business has not taken off, and I really want him to get back to full-time work. He however, doesn’t. What do I do? Should I take it to my in-laws?

It seems like you and your husband as a couple have not explored and discussed possibilities of the way forward in case the business is not successful. I think it is important that you first discuss without blaming or judging each other the way ahead under the current circumstances. Is there any guarantee that your husband will listen to his parents? You may wish to explore if that is the only route you are going to take when there is an impasse in communication between the two of you. Negotiate between both of you what the current priorities are, set time lines and then evaluate the situation.

Anna Chandy is Chairperson – The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), an NGO that works in the area of mental health

Nothing in this column is intended to be, and is not, a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please seek independent advice from a licensed practitioner if you have any questions regarding a medical condition. Email us with your questions at mp_health@thehindu.co.in