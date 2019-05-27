‘I think I am in depression, what should I do?’

I think I am in depression due to the lack of a job and also due to my marriage. Most of the time, I feel like committing suicide. What should I do?

You are loved. You are worth it. It might be really, really hard. But it will get better. Speaking to a mental health professional will help, the feeling does not go away immediately, but it does, gradually. Hang in there, people need you more than you know. You can seek help by calling the numbers listed at this link: www.thelivelovelaughfoundation.org/helpline or getting in touch with the therapists listed here: www.thelivelovelaughfoundation.org/therapist

My son is 32 and now lives with his wife, with me. I would like them to move out so I have some space. How do I broach this?

It is very understandable that you would like your son and wife to have their own place. Begin the conversation by setting the context of how you believe it is very important that adults have their own spaces and boundaries, so that they engage and maintain healthy relationships. With this belief in perspective, urge them to find their own space so that there are no misunderstandings later on.

My husband and I don’t really want to look after our grandchild on a daily basis, though we love him dearly, and are happy to help. We’d rather not be parenting though, when our children go to work. How do we communicate this to our children?

You can be open and honest with your children that you would like to remain in the role of grandparents, which is to spoil, nurture and love their grandchildren. You both feel you don’t have the energy to discipline, take responsibility and be available full-time as caregivers. If there are no clear roles, it will lead to misunderstanding and the child will get mixed messages. Your children will understand this.

Anna Chandy is Chairperson, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), an NGO that works in the area of mental health

Nothing in this column is intended to be, and is not, a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please seek independent advice from a licensed practitioner if you have any questions regarding a medical condition. Email us your questions at mp_health@thehindu.co.in