GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad’s Abhivyakti 2024 to celebrate individuals with unique abilities

Flagship event of Nayi Disha, Abhivyakti provides a platform for creative expression of children with developmental challenges

February 01, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Abhivyakti team

Abhivyakti team

Abhivyakti 2024, the annual flagship event of Nayi Disha, will be organised between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on February 3 at World One School in Hyderabad’s Kondapur.

It aims at providing a platform for the creative expression of children with autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome and other developmental challenges alongside their neuro-typical peers. The children are encouraged to showcase their talents in art forms such as music, dance, painting and sculpting.

Over the past three editions, Abhivyakti saw over 2,400 attendees from across the country, according to the organisers. The event is organised entirely by volunteers, many of whom are parents of children with and without disabilities.

A remarkable aspect of Abhivyakti is its inclusive nature, bringing together children with disabilities and their neuro-typical peers. This inclusive approach fosters a sense of unity, understanding and acceptance among the participants and attendees.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.