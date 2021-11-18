How women in rural Tamil Nadu are painting their way to empowerment

Women of Mayiladuthurai and other places in the State are breaking barriers as wall painters in what is traditionally a male-dominated field

Durga Santhanam, D Rajakumari and S Venmathi, from Mayiladuthurai had a memorable Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali this year. As members of a group of seven homemakers who are certified wall painters, they were felicitated by local organisations alongside male professionals during the festivals.

Wall painting, which used to once be a male-dominated field in the construction sector, has emerged as a new employment opportunity for women in rural areas.

Under its Nshakti training programme, Japanese company Nippon Paint has trained over 500 women in Tamil Nadu, in places such as Mayiladuthurai, Ocheri, Ramasamypatti and Anaimalai. This has led to the rise of small clusters of female painting contractors equipped with the skills to bring a new look to schools, homes and temples in their vicinity with a swipe of their brushes.

“We never had a job before this,” says Venmathi, who brought her three-month daughter for the orientation. “Most of our family discouraged us, because they feared for our safety, and also doubted our ability to take up such a strenuous profession.”

But the homemakers stuck to their guns, and went ahead with the course in 2019. After a lull caused by the lockdown, they are back at work, and are among the most active painting contractors in their area, earning up to ₹650 per day.

Women painters at work in Mayiladuthurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Videos of our paintwork shot on our phones helped us convince our families to let us take it up professionally,” says Durga, “The videos also acted as electronic business cards for us, and got us new assignments.”

There is an easy camaraderie between the women. “After a lifetime of wearing saris, it was awkward to wear T-shirts and slacks to work,” Venmathi says with a laugh. “Now we feel like working only in uniform: it is better than a sari when you are scaling a high wall. Some of us have modified it to suit our dress code, but we ensure that we wear protective gear like harness and headwear.”

The women have also travelled outside Mayiladuthurai for painting contracts on their own expense. “We painted buildings in Chidambaram, and have also gone to Vellore and Veppampattu in Chennai, where we stayed for two months to complete assignments,” says Durga.

They are enjoying their new financial independence. “I was able to buy a two-wheeler. It helps me get to my assignment faster,” says Rajakumari, adding “and I can repay the vehicle loan with my earnings.”