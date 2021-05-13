St George Church at Kalady in Kerala is giving away fresh produce for free

Besides vegetables and fruits grown on the church’s premises, products donated by the public are also kept at the entrance

People have been going that extra mile to help others during the pandemic. Those who passed by St George Church at Kalady in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Thursday (May 13) morning were in for a surprise. A banner had this notice: ‘Bhakshyavasthukkal aavashyamullavarkku edukkavunnathaanu’ (The food is for the needy to take). Fresh produce were arranged outside the gate.

“There were mangoes, jackfruit, tapioca, banana stem and ivy gourd grown on our premises. Bananas were given away by people in the neighbourhood when they saw what the church was doing. The produce got over in no time and we plan to continue it as long as we can. We have also requested people to donate food products if possible,” says Fr John, vicar of the church.

He adds that the church was carrying forward what it had done during the nation-wide lockdown of 2020. “We had kept an ‘Akshayapathram’, a vessel for people to deposit and take whatever they wanted. People gave away fruits, vegetables, grains, pulses, and provisions. We even got a hen!” says Fr John. That went on for six months.

Fresh produce such as jackfruits, mangoes, tapioca and banana flower arranged at the entrance of the church | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With another lockdown in force due to the second wave of the pandemic, the church decided to again reach out to those who need support. “We have ‘Moovandan’ mangoes in our backyard and every year we sell it in the market. But this time we planned to keep it in kits outside the gate. That’s when a suggestion came up that we should give away other agricultural products as well. Thus jackfruit, tapioca and vegetables were added to the list,” says Fr John.

There will be free vegetable kits available in the coming days. “We plan to arrange for ‘sambar kits’ containing vegetables needed to cook sambar. This arrangement will go on as long as we have agricultural produce to share. It is a difficult time for everyone and I am happy that it is reaching those who deserve it,” he says.

The church has also been giving away grocery/provision kit to families nursing COVID-19 patients.